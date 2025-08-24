How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama Football at Florida State
We are officially less than one week away from Alabama's highly anticipated season opener on the road against Florida State.
The Crimson Tide finished last season with a 9-4 record—its worst since 2007—but Alabama is looking forward to Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, as the coaching staff and players have said numerous times this offseason that there's a bit of a change in the mindset. The Tide's No. 8 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 is its lowest since 2008, but Alabama aims to change that initial spot within the next couple of weeks, starting with Florida State.
After going 13-1 in 2023, the Seminoles followed their best record in nearly a decade with an abysmal 2-10 finish last season. It resulted in 33 players entering the transfer portal this offseason, but head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a way to add 23 players from the portal.
This season's Florida State team looks much different on paper than the 2024 roster, including Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos. The senior added bulletin board material to the season opener on June 23, as he said that the Crimson Tide doesn't "have Nick Saban to save them" and "I just don’t see them stopping me."
Alabama captains Deontae Lawson and Tim Keenan III both said on July 6 during SEC Media Days that they "won't forget what he said" and that "all disrespect will be addressed accordingly." Nevertheless, Castellanos reaffirmed his viral take on July 23, stating, "We stand on what I said."
Alabama's roster has also undergone some changes, as it did not lose a single scholarship player to the transfer portal in the spring. Most of last year's starters will be the same, but the Crimson Tide will have a new starting quarterback in redshirt junior Ty Simpson.
All of the offseason tension between Alabama and Florida State will be taken out on the field of Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee. The trip to FSU marks the first time Alabama will begin a season on the road since 2020 and the first non-conference road pairing to begin a year since 2000 at UCLA.
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
What: 2025 season opener
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
Sirius XM: Away 81, Home 84
Series: Alabama leads 3-1-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965
Last meeting: Alabama cruised past Florida State 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 2, 2017. Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley had seven receptions for 82 yards and a score. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton led the defense in tackles (8), tackles for loss (3.5) and also logged a sack. This was a highly anticipated matchup as the Tide was given the No. 1 rank in the preseason AP Top 25, while the Seminoles were No. 3. In the fourth quarter, FSU quarterback Deondre Francois tore his patella tendon and his season ended there.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide's first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer ended on a sour note following a 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2024. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 16 of 32 pass attempts for 192 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Crimson Tide's run game did not add much to the total as Alabama rushed 68 yards on 29 attempts, including two fumbles by Milroe. Neither team eclipsed 300 yards of total offense.
Last time out, Florida State: Like Alabama, the Seminoles also ended their season poorly with a 31-11 home loss to Florida. Former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek went 15-for-28 for 140 yards, along with 32 rushing yards on 21 attempts. The Seminoles entered this final game of the regular season with two wins, meaning they were ineligible to qualify for a bowl game.
Full College Football Week 1 TV Schedule
All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 28
5:30 p.m. | No. 25 Boise State at South Florida | ESPN
6 p.m. | Lafayette at Bowling Green | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Ohio at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
6 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Youngstown State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | McKendree at Indiana State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Delaware State at Delaware | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UCF | ESPN+
7 p.m. | East Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Wyoming at Akron | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at UL Monroe | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Dayton at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at St. Thomas | MidcoSports+
7:30 p.m. | Elon at Duke | ESPN+/ACC Extra
7:30 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Missouri | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | UT Martin at Oklahoma State | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Samford | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Upper Iowa at Drake | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Buffalo at Minnesota | FS1
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Alcorn State at Northwestern State | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Alabama State at UAB |ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, Mo.) | ESPN
9 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
10 p.m. | Stony Brook at San Diego State
Friday, Aug. 29
6 p.m. | Tarleton State at Army | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloFootball
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte) | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at FIU | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Monmouth at Colgate | ESPN+
7 p.m. | New Haven at Marist | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Wagner at Kansas | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois | Peacock
8 p.m. | Auburn at Baylor | FOX
8 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Sam Houston | CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at San Jose State | FS1
Saturday, Aug. 30
12 p.m. | Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta) | ABC
12 p.m. | Mississippi State at Southern Miss | ESPN
12 p.m. | VMI at Navy | CBSSN
12 p.m. | No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Duquesne at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Northwestern at Tulane | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ball State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Merrimack at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | FAU at Maryland | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | North Dakota State at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Richmond at Lehigh | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Toledo at Kentucky | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Davidson | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Fordham at Boston College | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Robert Morris at West Virginia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at UConn | WWAX/UConn+
2 p.m. | William & Mary at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stonehill at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana | FS1
2:30 p.m. | Cumberland at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | ACC Network
3 p.m. | Chadron State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Hampton at Jackson State | HBCU GO
3:30 p.m. | Bucknell at Air Force | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Marshall at No. 5 Georgia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at No. 2 Penn State | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Holy Cross at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Temple at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | ABC
4 p.m. | Maine at Liberty | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Montana State at No. 7 Oregon | Big Ten Network
4 p.m. | Howard vs. Florida A&M (at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPNU
4:15 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Chattanooga at Memphis | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Southern at Mississippi Valley State | SWAC TV
5:30 p.m. | Murray State at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | UAlbany at Iowa | FS1
6 p.m. | Weber State at James Madison | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Virginia | ACC Network
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Presbyterian at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Allen at Morehead State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Webber International at Stetson | ESPN+
6 p.m. | New Hampshire at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt | ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M | ESPN
7 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morgan State at South Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | LIU at No. 15 Florida | ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Alabama at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Sacramento State at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UIW | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Missouri State at USC | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | UTEP at Utah State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Portland State at BYU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Lamar at North Texas | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Rice at Louisiana | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at Grambling State | SWAC TV (in Shreveport, Louisiana)
8 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern | SWAC TV
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at UTRGV | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Idaho State at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9 p.m. | East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Bryant at New Mexico State | ESPN+
9:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Fresno State | FS1
10 p.m. | Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State | ESPN+
10 p.m. | Idaho at Washington State | The CW Network
10 p.m. | UC Davis at Utah Tech | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | Hawaii at Arizona | TNT/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Cal at Oregon State | ESPN
11 p.m. | Colorado State at Washington | Big Ten Network
11 p.m. | Utah at UCLA | FOX
Sunday, Aug. 31
3 p.m. | Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (in Atlanta) | ESPN
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | ABC
Monday, Sept. 1
8 p.m. | TCU at North Carolina | ESPN/ESPNU