What Nick Sheridan Said as Alabama Enters Tennessee Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator spoke to the media during Monday's press conference and reflected on the South Carolina victory while also giving a glimpse of the No. 7 Crimson Tide's upcoming road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee.
Full Transcript
How Jalen Milroe has handled decision making under pressure:
"I think Jalen has responded great in those moments. I think there’s always going to be plays where you wish you could handle it differently, I think that’s the nature of the position. And so there were some learning opportunities that occurred in the game this past week and that occur every game, where choices you make, decisions make, that work out in your favor, and maybe it wasn’t the right decision, so you still learn from there. And then, obviously, when the result isn’t what you want, relative to the play, you learn, you grow, you improve. You have conversations and communication of why that happened. And there’s always a story to whatever poor decision or every mistake that you make, so we just talk through that, learn, grow, improve and try to get better throughout the week of prep. And try to just put them in, Jalen, but all the other players, in position to where things that you didn’t execute as well as you’d like, put them in that positon in practice so you can get better."
On what stands out about Alabama-Tennessee rivalry:
"I think just the passion, the intensity of the game, that’s what stands out the most. The environments that you compete in are as good as it gets in college football. And so that’s what stands the most in this game."
On what he’s seen from wide receiver depth:
"I’ve appreciated the efforts of the guys, in playing multiple spots and having to learn different positions. I think coach Shep has done a great job with that. I think you’ve seen Caleb Odom just continuing to grow and learn multiple spots, playing different positions on the field. Cole (Adams) obviously had some big plays in the game. And so, with just the rotation of players that are up this week, obviously Ryan (Williams and Germ(ie Bernard) have been steady and productive for us, but I think the depth of that room has certainly helped us. E-man (Emmanuel Henderson) has had some good moments. I know there’s other guys too that I’m probably leaving out, but I think it’s a deep room and they’re improving each and every week, and coach Shep’s doing a great job of mentoring, molding, coaching, all of the above. And I think those guys have contributed and coached us for sure."
On how pleased he is with the run game so far and what the ceiling is for the backfield:
"I wouldn’t ever probably use the word pleased, I don’t think in any area, probably. We’re always trying to improve. I think we took strides running the ball in the game this past week. We had some negative-yardage plays that really kind of skewed the numbers that way, but I thought there was some really strong, tough, physical runs by both Jam (Miller) and Justice (Haynes) in the game, and so there was things to be encouraged by how we ran the ball at times. I think across the board, we’re looking for consistency. That’s in all areas. There are certainly things that we can do better, both in the run game and the pass game from this past week. And every week presents new challenges. You flip the page, you go to the next week, you start breaking down the next opponent and the things that you’re gonna have to do to be successful, and that is in all areas offensively. But I thought there was some physicality up front. I thought there was some tough running that occurred. You have to eliminate the negative-yardage plays that obviously hurt us in the game, and so, I saw strides. I wouldn’t use the word pleased, but I would say that there was improvement."
On the message to the OL in terms of quarterback protection heading into Tennessee:
“Just being very blunt and honest, I thought that we did a nice job big picture blocking this past week in pass pro. Some of the issues we had protectionally were a little bit more schematic than they were individual. So I was proud. I thought there was a tough task last week with the two edge rushers we were going against, and I was really by in large pleased with the effort on the edges and inside.
"It wasn’t perfect. There were certainly a few plays where those guys would like back. I thought there was some tough spots we put them in, particularly at the end of the half when you’re throwing the ball. Even some of those, they were a little bit more schematic or quarterback’s location in the pocket. So I thought by and large the guys up front did a nice job in pass pro. Like I said, some of the issues that we had or the sacks that occurred were a bit more schematic than they were one-on-on breakdowns.”
On the next progression point for Jalen Milroe
"I think each week is a new challenge. You know, I think you’re just continuing to grow, continuing to learn. We talk to the players every week that every time you go out there on the field you send a message or an invitation. So when you have things that you do well, you’re sending a message to the other team that this is something that we’re really good at. When you struggle with something — any player, any scheme, any coach — then you’re inviting them to try to see if you fixed it. I think that occurs each and every week for us. Jalen’s no different."
“Our whole offensive unit, things that we have done well, obviously the opponent is looking at that and trying to find ways to slow you down in those areas. And then things that you struggle with or have not executed as cleanly, they’re going to try to show you, see if you’ve improved in those areas.
“I think for all of us it’s identifying the things that we need to be better at and trying to fix those issues as you’re moving forward to the next game.”
On what stands out about Tennessee’s defense, particularly its front seven
“I would just say the size and athleticism. I think there’s depth up front. I thin they’re very well-coached. I have familiarity with coaches on that staff and have a tremendous amount of respect for them. But I think the depth, the size, the speed, the athleticism, they’re excellent and obviously have been very productive."
“I think they’ve been outstanding in critical moments. You know, short-yardage situations, red-zone situations. Not just the front but the entire unit, they’ve really risen up and made some really quality plays in some critical moments that have kept teams out of the end zone. It’s impressive, both for their coaches to get their players to perform at a high level in those moments and certainly for the players to execute at those times. It’s been impressive to see on film.”