TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The path for Alabama was so simple. Beat a lesser Auburn team with a first-year head coach at home, and you are in the College Football Playoff.

But things haven't been that simple for Alabama football under Kalen DeBoer the last three seasons.

Auburn came into Bryant-Denny Stadium and beat No. 6 Alabama 30-23 on Saturday night after a slew of self-inflicted errors for the Crimson Tide. Who knows what the CFP committee will do, but Alabama (9-3, 6-3 SEC) is now likely on the outside looking in on the 12-team field for the second time in DeBoer's three seasons.

Here are five of my biggest takeaways from Saturday's season-derailing loss for the latest edition of Tide Takeaways:

"We weren't ready to play" is inexcusable in a rivalry game

The first words out of DeBoer's mouth when he stepped to the podium postgame were, "Obviously very frustrating game tonight. It all starts with me, and obviously we weren't ready to play."

Weren't ready to play? Huh? Weren't ready to play in a rivalry game against Auburn that would have clinched a playoff spot with a win?

Whether those were just words intended to take accountability or reflected how DeBoer actually felt, that is inexcusable. No one is saying he should add an Iron Bowl period to practice in the spring like Auburn head coach Alex Golesh did, but this game has to mean something.

Even if the coaches or players don't particularly care about the rivalry, did the stakes of the game not matter either?

Having the team fired up out of the gate hasn't been a strength for DeBoer. Alabama has not started games well for most of the season. Across the 12 regular season games, the Crimson Tide only scored a touchdown on the opening offensive possession one time: at Mississippi State in Week 5.

Auburn jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. While Alabama did eventually take the lead to start the second half, the early deficit proved to be too much when combined with the two turnovers in the third quarter.

Turnover margin was close, but situations surrounding turnovers were deadly

Alabama knew what Auburn had done to upset Georgia earlier this season. The Tigers won the turnover battle in that game, and quarterback Byrum Brown rushed for 115 yards. Yet, Alabama allowed the same thing to happen on Saturday night.

A deflected interception off of Lotzeir Brooks' hands set up Auburn's second touchdown drive. The Alabama defense was looking for its first turnover since the LSU game, and it got it with a forced fumble by Bray Hubbard in the middle of the third quarter.

Alabama was leading 23-21 at the time, and it was a great opportunity for Alabama to seize momentum, but the Crimson Tide had to punt five plays later. However, the defense stepped up again with a Zabien Brown interception on the very next defensive snap, but the offense followed it up with a fumble on the next possession, which allowed Auburn to reclaim the lead.

Keelon Russell's sack fumble on the next drive proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as the Tigers scored a touchdown after to push it to 30-23.

Auburn scored 16 points off Alabama's three turnovers, and Alabama had zero points off two from the Tigers. Much of Alabama's early-season success came from forcing turnovers and capitalizing on those takeaways. The Crimson Tide could not do that against the Tigers.

Tide falters in fourth quarter

The Alabama defense had just forced back-to-back turnovers, and the offense had the ball with a 23-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide had the ball for a third-and-1 at its own 40-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

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All the momentum was on Alabama's side in front of a home crowd at Bryant-Denny that was ready to explode. Instead, Daniel Hill fumbled the direct snap on the third-down play, and Auburn took over at the Alabama 14.

The defense rallied to hold Auburn to a field goal, but the Tigers still retook the lead at 24-23. Alabama's offense had the opportunity to respond with a scoring drive of its own, but instead the Crimson Tide turned it over for the third time on the sack fumble.

Auburn really made the Tide pay that time with a four-yard touchdown pass a few plays later to extend its lead to 30-23. Still, the Tigers missed the extra point, which left the door open for Alabama to tie the game at home.

The offense collected a few first downs, but that drive stalled after Russell was sacked for the fourth time.

Auburn got the ball back with five minutes left and remained on the field the rest of the game. The Tigers faced a third-and-15 from their own 13 with just under two minutes left, giving Alabama the perfect opportunity to get off the field and a chance to put together a game-tying drive.

Instead, the defense allowed Brown to keep it for 16 yards and a first down to ice the game.

Alabama wants to pride itself on being a fourth-quarter team, but both sides of the ball fell flat in the fourth quarter.

Someone will have to make some tough personnel decisions

Whether it's athletic director Greg Byrne or DeBoer himself, someone will have to initiate changes to the Alabama coaching staff. While 9-3 would be celebrated at other schools, it isn't in Tuscaloosa, especially if the Crimson Tide misses the CFP. Losing at least three games for the third year in a row isn't up to the Alabama standard.

Alabama has to make changes on the coaching staff. It is unlikely and unnecessary that DeBoer be fired after he received a massive contract extension this offseason, but someone has to be held accountable.

The top name for Crimson Tide fans is offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Saturday's loss was a complete failure across the board on both sides of the ball, but Alabama's offense has been dragging along for most of the second half of the season.

DeBoer needs to move on from Grubb to prove that he is willing to make a change. The Alabama offense also needs a new direction after two seasons of struggling in the second half of the year.

Alabama makes Selection Sunday stressful once again

I know most of you don't want to hear this after what you watched Saturday night, but there is still a possibility that Alabama is a CFP team. I'm also not advocating for the Crimson Tide to make the playoff.

However, there will be those who do.

The bubble for this year's 12-team field is relatively weak, and the final at-large spot will likely come down to Alabama, Iowa (10-2) and USC (9-3.)

For the third straight season under DeBoer, Alabama's place in the 12-team field will once again be uncertain. In 2024, Alabama was 9-3 and ended up one spot short of the playoff. Last year, Alabama was 10-3, coming off a blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but the committee kept Alabama in the 12-team field despite the loss.

Alabama is 9-3 again, but the Tide lacks a signature win on the résumé. The Crimson Tide's path went from straightforward and clear to uncertain and unlikely.

"Every single week, you've got to bring your best in this league, and that's a big part of it," DeBoer said. "We stayed the course all the way till the end here and fell a couple points short."

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