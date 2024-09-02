Where Alabama Defense Didn't Play to Kane Wommack's Standard in Game 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It is difficult to find much to complain about after pitching a shutout and allowing 145 total yards of offense. Overall, Alabama defense coordinator Kane Wommack was happy with the energy focus and effort from his defense, but there was one area where he felt like his unit didn't met the standard their capable of in Saturday's 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky: turnovers.
"I did not think we capitalized on takeaways as a defense." Wommack said Monday. "I thought we had opportunities to score on defense multiple times, and we did not make the most of those opportunities. We also had opportunities in the backfield-- sacks are great, but sack fumbles are way better to get the ball back for our offense right there on the spot. So those are things that the guys have really been challenged on."
Keon Sabb snagged two interceptions in the first quarter for the Crimson Tide and returned both deep into Western Kentucky territory. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said those interceptions helped turn the momentum in the Tide's favor and get the crowd into the game after the lengthy delay at the beginning. Wommack was pleased with the two interceptions, but wanted to see a little more out of the defense on those turnovers.
Last season as the head coach at South Alabama, Wommack's team finished tied for 27th in the country with 22 total turnovers forced (13 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.) Alabama was tied for 48th with 19 turnovers in 2023.
"I hope to see a response in our players, just in terms of their intentionality to take the ball away, punching, raking at the ball, all those types of things did not show up to the level that I think we're capable of," Wommack said. "So we will make that a huge point of emphasis."
