Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Taking Down Mississippi State

Alabama entered Week 5's road game against Mississippi State as the No. 7 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Despite the deafening cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium, the Crimson Tide dominated the then-No. 16 Bulldogs 56-23 on Saturday. UA has scored at least 45 points in every game so far, and its point total in Starkville was its highest of the season.

Following the victory, Alabama stayed at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The AP Top 25 will be released at around 1 p.m. CT and this article will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. This story will include the full AP Top 25.

Coaches Poll- Week 5

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Texas 4-0 1806 45 2. Georgia 5-0 1760 20 3. Notre Dame 5-0 1630 1 4. Miami (Fla.) 5-0 1622 0 5. Indiana 5-0 1556 8 6. Ohio State 5-0 1514 0 7. Alabama 5-0 1483 0 8. BYU 4-0 1214 0 9. Texas Tech 5-0 1169 0 10. LSU 4-1 1136 0 11. Ole Miss 3-1 1059 0 12. Utah 4-0 1015 0 13. Oregon 3-1 948 0 14. Tennessee 4-1 768 0 15. Florida 4-1 672 0 16. Missouri 4-1 646 0 17. USC 5-1 643 0 18. Iowa 4-1 457 0 19. Houston 4-1 391 0 20. Mississippi State 4-1 355 0 21. SMU 4-1 354 0 22. UCLA 4-0 318 0 23. Duke 4-0 274 0 24. Pitt 5-0 242 0 25. Kentucky 4-1 210 0

Mississippi State was the first of what is expected to be five consecutive ranked opponents for the Crimson Tide: Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M (currently unranked) and LSU.

Georgia is the next contest in the gauntlet, as Alabama will host the Bulldogs next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Nick Saban and ESPN's College GameDay will set up on the quad for its weekly pregame show as well.

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will attend the SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa. It marks the third time that Trump has come to Bryant-Denny Stadium in the last several years, as he did so for the 2024 Georgia thriller (Alabama won 41-34) and the Tide's 2019 loss to LSU (46-41 in a game filled with numerous current NFL Pro Bowlers).

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Mississippi State!

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