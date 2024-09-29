Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 5
Kalen DeBoer picked up his first signature win as Alabama head coach when the Crimson Tide knocked off Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. DeBoer is now 13-2 against AP-ranked teams as a head coach.
How far did Alabama move up in the polls after beating the No. 2 team in the country?
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (29), 5-0, 1339
2. Alabama (19), 4-0, 1330
3. Ohio State (7), 4-0, 1281
4. Tennessee, 4-0, 1163
5. Georgia, 3-1, 1153
6. Oregon, 4-0, 1090
7. Penn State, 4-0, 1062
8. Miami, 5-0, 981
9. Missouri, 4-0, 948
10. Michigan, 4-1, 972
11. Ole Miss, 4-1, 743
12. LSU, 4-1, 725
13. Notre Dame, 4-1, 702
14. Clemson, 3-1, 672
15. USC, 3-1, 660
16. Iowa State, 4-0, 500
17. Oklahoma, 4-1, 470
18. Utah, 4-1, 408
19. BYU, 5-0, 375
20. Kansas State, 4-1, 242
21. Texas A&M, 4-1, 198
22. Louisville, 3-1, 197
23. UNLV, 4-0, 180
24. Indiana, 5-0, 143
25. Illinois, 4-1, 122
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Boise State 103;Pittsburgh 51;Arizona 44;Rutgers 35;Iowa 29;James Madison 25;Duke 22;Kentucky 17;Oklahoma State 15;SMU 14;Nebraska 12;Navy 9;Colorado 9;Boston College 6;Army West Point 3;UCF 2;Liberty 2;Tulane 1;South Carolina 1
See also: 2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5
Five Takeaways From Alabama's Thrilling Victory Over Georgia
Jalen Milroe Cements Himself in Heisman Conversation with 'Exceptional' Performance in Win over Georgia