Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 7
Following a shocking upset loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1984, the Alabama Crimson Tide looked to rebound against South Carolina on Saturday at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
However, the rebound wasn't a massive one by any means as Alabama narrowly escaped the Gamecocks 27-25, after a missed two-point conversion by South Carolina.
So, how much did Alabama move in the polls after the escape, as the Tide was No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Polls heading into game day?
Well, in Sunday's Coaches Poll, Alabama remained at No. 7. The AP Poll will be released later today.
US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes.
- Texas, 6-0, 1373, 53
- Oregon, 6-0, 1322, 2
- Penn State, 6-0, 1220
- Georgia, 5-1, 1189
- Ohio State, 5-1, 1141
- Miami, 6-0, 1105
- Alabama, 5-1, 1010
- LSU, 5-1, 914
- Clemson, 5-1, 904
- Tennessee, 5-1, 891
- Notre Dame, 5-1, 838
- Iowa State, 6-0, 823
- BYU, 6-0, 686
- Texas A&M, 5-1, 636
- Ole Miss, 5-2, 524
- Missouri, 5-1, 521
- Kansas State, 5-1, 472
- Indiana, 6-0, 462
- Boise State, 5-1, 373
- Pitt, 6-0, 340
- Illinois, 5-1, 231
- Michigan, 4-2, 223
- SMU, 5-1, 183
- Army, 6-0, 104
- Nebraska, 5-1, 90
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Western Kentucky): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (South Florida): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (South Carolina): ? in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll