Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 7

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after its close home victory over South Carolina?

Hunter De Siver

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches a replay during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches a replay during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Following a shocking upset loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1984, the Alabama Crimson Tide looked to rebound against South Carolina on Saturday at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, the rebound wasn't a massive one by any means as Alabama narrowly escaped the Gamecocks 27-25, after a missed two-point conversion by South Carolina.

So, how much did Alabama move in the polls after the escape, as the Tide was No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Polls heading into game day?

Well, in Sunday's Coaches Poll, Alabama remained at No. 7. The AP Poll will be released later today.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes.

  1. Texas, 6-0, 1373, 53
  2. Oregon, 6-0, 1322, 2
  3. Penn State, 6-0, 1220
  4. Georgia, 5-1, 1189
  5. Ohio State, 5-1, 1141
  6. Miami, 6-0, 1105
  7. Alabama, 5-1, 1010
  8. LSU, 5-1, 914
  9. Clemson, 5-1, 904
  10. Tennessee, 5-1, 891
  11. Notre Dame, 5-1, 838
  12. Iowa State, 6-0, 823
  13. BYU, 6-0, 686
  14. Texas A&M, 5-1, 636
  15. Ole Miss, 5-2, 524
  16. Missouri, 5-1, 521
  17. Kansas State, 5-1, 472
  18. Indiana, 6-0, 462
  19. Boise State, 5-1, 373
  20. Pitt, 6-0, 340
  21. Illinois, 5-1, 231
  22. Michigan, 4-2, 223
  23. SMU, 5-1, 183
  24. Army, 6-0, 104
  25. Nebraska, 5-1, 90

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah

Others Receiving Votes

Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2

This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Western Kentucky): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (South Florida): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Georgia): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Vanderbilt): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (South Carolina): ? in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
