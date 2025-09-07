Bama Central

Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls Following ULM Win

The Crimson Tide rose a couple of spots after dismantling the Warhawks 73-0 on Saturday.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gets the penalty on his offense from an official during the game with UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama football dismantled Louisiana Monroe 73-0 on Saturday night after falling to Florida State in the season opener. This was a big response after starting the season 0-1 for the first time since 2001, and that reflected a bit in the rankings.

The Crimson moved from No. 8 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 following the loss to the Seminoles. But after a dominant showing against the Warhawks, Alabama moved up from No. 20 to No. 18 in the coaches poll.

The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m. CT.

Alabama is one of nine SEC teams ranked in the latest coaches poll alongside No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU, No. 7 Texas, No. 10 South Carolina, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 17 Texas A&M.

So, how does Alabama replicate this performance and stay the course for the rest of the season?

"Just staying on the gas pedal, man," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said after the game. "We had a players meeting last week after the game. We talked about what we needed to do and how we're going to sustain all that energy. We're going to meet tomorrow again and re-harp on the same things that we re-harped on last week. We have to continue to go hard each day at practice."

Week 2 US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes in Parentheses

  1. Ohio State (62), 2-0, 1668
  2. Penn State (4), 2-0, 1576
  3. Georgia, 2-0, 1488
  4. LSU (1), 2-0, 1472
  5. Oregon, 2-0, 1423
  6. Miami (FL), 2-0, 1330
  7. Texas, 1-1, 1288
  8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1041
  9. Illinois, 2-0, 1019
  10. South Carolina, 2-0, 1007
  11. Clemson, 1-1, 995
  12. Florida State, 2-0, 843
  13. Ole Miss, 2-0, 803
  14. Iowa State, 3-0, 794
  15. Tennessee, 2-0, 733
  16. Oklahoma, 2-0, 693
  17. Texas A&M, 2-0, 514
  18. Alabama, 1-1, 436
  19. Indiana, 2-0, 425
  20. Texas Tech, 2-0, 362
  21. Utah, 2-0, 270
  22. Michigan, 1-1, 241
  23. South Florida, 2-0, 232
  24. Arizona State, 1-1, 206
  25. BYU, 2-0, 169

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1.

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 when announced at 1 p.m. CT.

Published
