Where Alabama Ranks in EA College Football 26's Top Overall Schools
As we near EA Sports College Football 26's release date on July 10 (July 7 for deluxe edition), the video game has been releasing news on a daily basis.
Gaming features, stadium effects and plenty more topics have recently been released by EA Sports, but the renowned company revealed the best teams in the video game on Friday.
Alabama earned the top spot with an 89 overall rating. The Crimson Tide's offense also leads all other schools with an 89 rating while the defense sits at No. 7 despite being an 89 as well.
As Kalen DeBoer enters Year 2 as Alabama's head coach, he is continuing to try and build his culture with the players who want to play for him and his vision for Crimson Tide football. DeBoer sees a continuity and alignment that starts with the coaching staff and then spreads throughout the remainder of the team. He credits the "brotherhood" that the players have created on the 2025 team.
According to DeBoer, Alabama didn't even really have any issues with guys coming forward saying they wanted to transfer. This all goes hand-in-hand with the fact that the Crimson Tide didn't lose a single scholarship player during the spring transfer window––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college sports world.
"It’s never perfect, but it feels like we’re in a good spot as we head into the summer," DeBoer said on May 15.
The Tide seems to be on the rise this offseason and it could splash into the fall. Additionally, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the country in SP+ rankings on May 22. This is measured by returning production, latest recruiting and recent history.
The SP+ rankings included strength of schedule rankings, which put Alabama at No. 11. The SP+ rankings explained that the Crimson Tide has the best odds of any SEC team to go 10-2 or better.
In addition to the SP+ rankings, Alabama has been placed inside of the top-12 for variety of way-too-early rankings lists.
EA Sports College Football 26 Top 25 Overall Teams
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Texas Longhorns | 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88
- Georgia Bulldogs | 88
- Clemson Tigers | 88
- Texas A&M Aggies | 88
- Oregon Ducks | 86
- LSU Tigers | 86
- Miami Hurricanes | 86
- Florida Gators | 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 85
- Michigan Wolverines | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- Oklahoma Sooners | 85
- Indiana Hoosiers | 85
- SMU Mustangs | 84
- Tennessee Volunteers | 84
- Missouri Tigers | 84
- Auburn Tigers | 84
- Duke Blue Devils | 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 82
Top 25 Offenses
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
Top 25 Defenses
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 96
- Texas Longhorns | 94
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 94
- Georgia Bulldogs | 92
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 92
- Michigan Wolverines | 92
- Oregon Ducks | 92
- LSU Tigers | 92
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92
- Clemson Tigers | 90
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90
- Texas A&M Aggies | 90
- Tennessee Volunteers | 88
- Indiana Hoosiers | 88
- Miami Hurricanes | 88
- Duke Blue Devils | 88
- Oklahoma Sooners | 88
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 86
- Kansas State Wildcats | 86
- Ole Miss Rebels | 86
- Pittsburgh Panthers | 86
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 84
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 84
- Iowa Hawkeyes | 84
- Florida Gators | 84