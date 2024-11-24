Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Falling to Oklahoma
After three weeks of dominance and the College Football Playoff clear as day in its sights, the Alabama Crimson Tide fell to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night.
This all but certainly ended Alabama's hopes of making the College Football Playoff, as it's practically impossible for a three-loss team to make it. The Crimson Tide was placed at No. 7 in Tuesday's CFP rankings show, but that will without a doubt change in a couple days as Alabama will very likely be placed outside of the inaugural 12-team format.
Like its most recent CFP placement, Alabama came into the Oklahoma game ranked No. 7 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. However, the Crimson Tide landed at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday following the embarrassing loss in Norman, Okla.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (55), 11-0, 1375
- Ohio State, 10-1, 1318
- Texas, 10-1, 1267
- Penn State, 10-1, 1175
- Notre Dame, 10-1, 1150
- Georgia, 9-2, 1103
- Miami, 10-1, 1023
- Tennessee, 9-2, 972
- SMU, 10-1, 917
- Indiana, 10-1, 867
- Boise State, 10-1, 838
- Clemson, 9-2, 780
- Alabama, 8-3, 621
- South Carolina, 8-3, 596
- Arizona State, 9-2, 592
- Ole Miss, 8-3, 569
- Iowa State, 9-2, 473
- Tulane, 9-2, 434
- Texas A&M, 8-3, 357
- BYU, 9-2, 329
- UNLV, 9-2, 205
- Army, 9-1, 165
- Memphis, 9-2, 151
- Missouri, 8-3, 148
- Illinois, 8-3, 132
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE FULL AP POLL WHEN IT'S RELEASED.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Western Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (South Florida win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (South Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee loss): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Missouri win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Bye): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Mercer win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Oklahoma loss): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 13 in Coaches Poll