Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Falling to Oklahoma

How far the Crimson Tide moved down in the AP and Coaches polls with a stifling 24-3 loss on the road to the Sooners.

The University of Alabama football team huddle before the game against Oklahoma at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK on Saturday, Nov 23, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
After three weeks of dominance and the College Football Playoff clear as day in its sights, the Alabama Crimson Tide fell to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night.

This all but certainly ended Alabama's hopes of making the College Football Playoff, as it's practically impossible for a three-loss team to make it. The Crimson Tide was placed at No. 7 in Tuesday's CFP rankings show, but that will without a doubt change in a couple days as Alabama will very likely be placed outside of the inaugural 12-team format.

Like its most recent CFP placement, Alabama came into the Oklahoma game ranked No. 7 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. However, the Crimson Tide landed at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday following the embarrassing loss in Norman, Okla.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (55), 11-0, 1375
  2. Ohio State, 10-1, 1318
  3. Texas, 10-1, 1267
  4. Penn State, 10-1, 1175
  5. Notre Dame, 10-1, 1150
  6. Georgia, 9-2, 1103
  7. Miami, 10-1, 1023
  8. Tennessee, 9-2, 972
  9. SMU, 10-1, 917
  10. Indiana, 10-1, 867
  11. Boise State, 10-1, 838
  12. Clemson, 9-2, 780
  13. Alabama, 8-3, 621
  14. South Carolina, 8-3, 596
  15. Arizona State, 9-2, 592
  16. Ole Miss, 8-3, 569
  17. Iowa State, 9-2, 473
  18. Tulane, 9-2, 434
  19. Texas A&M, 8-3, 357
  20. BYU, 9-2, 329
  21. UNLV, 9-2, 205
  22. Army, 9-1, 165
  23. Memphis, 9-2, 151
  24. Missouri, 8-3, 148
  25. Illinois, 8-3, 132

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Western Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (South Florida win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Vanderbilt loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (South Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (Tennessee loss): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Missouri win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (Bye): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Mercer win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Oklahoma loss): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

