Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Losing To Georgia

Alabama entered its Week 6 home game against Georgia as the No. 6 team in the nation in the AP Top 25, its highest ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide went down to the wire with the then-No. 2 Bulldogs, ultimately losing 20-17 after a game-sealing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Despite a slow offensive day, Alabama was not punished much for its loss to Kirby Smart's squad. The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll this week.

This week will mark the 302nd consecutive week that Alabama is ranked inside the AP Top 25, a streak dating back to the 2008 preseason poll prior to Nick Saban's second season with the Crimson Tide. The current streak trails only Nebraska's of 348 consecutive polls from 1981 to 2002.

This article will be updated with Alabama's AP Poll ranking when the top 25 releases at 1 p.m. CT.

Coaches Poll – Week 6

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Georgia 6-0 1,832 60 2. Notre Dame 6-0 1,713 3 3. Miami 5-0 1,688 1 4. Indiana 6-0 1,633 9 5. Ohio State 5-1 1,565 1 6. Texas 4-1 1,369 0 7. Alabama 5-1 1,358 0 8. BYU 5-0 1,355 0 9. Texas Tech 5-0 1,240 0 10. Ole Miss 4-1 1,180 0 11. Utah 5-0 1,109 0 12. UCLA 5-0 912 0 13. Missouri 4-1 863 0 14. Tennessee 5-1 837 0 15. USC 6-1 758 0 16. Iowa 5-1 729 0 17. Kentucky 5-1 667 0 18. Houston 5-1 520 0 19. Mississippi State 4-1 463 0 20. Oklahoma State 4-1 403 0 21. LSU 4-2 361 0 22. SMU 4-1 330 0 23. Wake Forest 5-1 229 0 24. Boise State 5-1 205 0 25. Oregon 3-2 200 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Florida (4-2); No. 23 Duke (4-1); No. 24 Pittsburgh (5-1)

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (4-1) 107; Arizona (5-1) 92; Nebraska (5-1) 74; Oklahoma (3-2) 50; Wisconsin (4-1) 39; Duke (4-1) 35; James Madison (6-0) 33; Florida (4-2) 32; Pittsburgh (5-1) 25; New Mexico (4-1) 16; Texas-San Antonio (5-1) 10; Baylor (4-1) 9; Memphis (5-1) 6; Oregon State (4-2) 2; North Carolina (3-2) 1.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Keelon Russell Said After Losing to Georgia!

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