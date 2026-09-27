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Where Alabama Ranks in Polls in Week 4 after Beating South Carolina

In a crazy weekend of college football, the Crimson Tide handled business against the Gamecocks and moved up slightly in the polls.
Katie Windham|
Alabama defensive back Red Morgan runs out for the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026.
Alabama defensive back Red Morgan runs out for the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama football is on a roll. Behind a 400-yard performance from Keelon Russell, the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 49-18 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

It was a crazy weekend across college football with multiple top-25 matchups and eight ranked teams losing. Alabama moved up slightly in the rankings to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

As a reminder, these polls have no direct impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which start coming out in early November.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25.

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 4

Rank

Team

Record

Points

First Place Votes

1.

Texas

4-0

1779

45

2.

Georgia

4-0

1735

17

3.

Notre Dame

4-0

1641

3

4.

Miami

4-0

1569

0

5.

Indiana

4-0

1554

8

6.

Ohio State

4-0

1463

0

7.

Alabama

4-0

1399

0

8.

Florida

4-0

1214

0

9.

BYU

3-0

1166

0

10.

Texas Tech

4-0

1108

0

11.

LSU

3-1

1097

0

12.

Ole Miss

3-1

1021

0

13.

Utah

4-0

917

0

14.

Iowa

4-0

887

0

15.

Oregon

3-1

866

0

16.

Mississippi State

4-0

658

0

17.

Tennessee

3-1

648

0

18.

USC

4-1

511

0

19.

SMU

3-1

327

0

20.

Houston

3-1

301

0

21.

Duke

4-0

230

0

22.

Penn State

3-1

207

0

23.

UCLA

4-0

183

0

24.

Michigan

3-1

166

0

25.

Missouri

3-1

152

0

Schools dropped out: No. 19 Louisville; No. 20 Texas A&M; No. 23 Washington; No. 24 Oklahoma

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

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Published | Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

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