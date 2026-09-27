Where Alabama Ranks in Polls in Week 4 after Beating South Carolina

Alabama football is on a roll. Behind a 400-yard performance from Keelon Russell, the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 49-18 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

It was a crazy weekend across college football with multiple top-25 matchups and eight ranked teams losing. Alabama moved up slightly in the rankings to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

As a reminder, these polls have no direct impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which start coming out in early November.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25.

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 4

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Texas 4-0 1779 45 2. Georgia 4-0 1735 17 3. Notre Dame 4-0 1641 3 4. Miami 4-0 1569 0 5. Indiana 4-0 1554 8 6. Ohio State 4-0 1463 0 7. Alabama 4-0 1399 0 8. Florida 4-0 1214 0 9. BYU 3-0 1166 0 10. Texas Tech 4-0 1108 0 11. LSU 3-1 1097 0 12. Ole Miss 3-1 1021 0 13. Utah 4-0 917 0 14. Iowa 4-0 887 0 15. Oregon 3-1 866 0 16. Mississippi State 4-0 658 0 17. Tennessee 3-1 648 0 18. USC 4-1 511 0 19. SMU 3-1 327 0 20. Houston 3-1 301 0 21. Duke 4-0 230 0 22. Penn State 3-1 207 0 23. UCLA 4-0 183 0 24. Michigan 3-1 166 0 25. Missouri 3-1 152 0

Schools dropped out: No. 19 Louisville; No. 20 Texas A&M; No. 23 Washington; No. 24 Oklahoma

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

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