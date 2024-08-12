Where Alabama Ranks in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
After recently landing outside of the top three of the Preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since the 2009 preseason, the 2024 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll continued that trend for the Alabama football program on Monday.
The Crimson Tide were placed at the No. 5 spot in Monday's Preseason AP Poll. Like the coaches poll, this is also Alabama's lowest placement since the 2009 preseason.
The last time Alabama began a season ranked outside the top three in the AP Top 25 was the aforementioned 2009 preseason, when it was No. 5. Of course, it went on to win its first national title under Nick Saban that year.
Alabama is the third-highest-rated SEC team behind Georgia (No. 1) and Texas (No. 4). There are nine total SEC teams in the preseason top-25. Alabama has games scheduled against five of these teams: No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 16 Oklahoma.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1532
2. Ohio State (15), 1490
3. Oregon (1), 1403
4. Texas, 1386
5. Alabama, 1260
6. Ole Miss, 1189
7. Notre Dame, 1122
8. Penn State, 1060
9. Michigan, 995
10. Florida State, 971
11. Missouri, 927
12. Utah, 887
13. LSU, 804
14. Clemson, 689
15. Tennessee, 629
16. Oklahoma, 566
17. Oklahoma State, 538
18. Kansas State, 526
19. Miami, 492
20. Texas A&M, 292
21. Arizona, 237
22. Kansas, 231
23. USC, 172
24. North Carolina State, 171
25. Iowa, 140
Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1364
2. Ohio State (7), 1302
3. Oregon, 1228
4. Texas, (1) 1223
5. Alabama, 1077
6. Ole Miss, 1019
7. Notre Dame, 969
8. Michigan, (1) 944
9. Penn State, 889
10. Florida State, 867
11. Missouri, 808,
12. LSU, 742
13. Utah, 665
14. Clemson, 657
15. Tennessee, 621
16. Oklahoma, 609
17. Kansas State, 416
18. Oklahoma State, 359
19. Miami, 292
20. Texas A&M, 273
21. Arizona, 230
22. North Carolina State, 216
23. USC, 199
24. Kansas, 186
25. Iowa, 148
Others receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1