Where Alabama's Players Rank Rivalry with Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are over 20 scholarship players on Alabama football's roster from the state of Alabama. For most of their lives, the Crimson Tide has completely dominated the Third Saturday in October rivalry against Tennessee.
For example, freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has only seen Alabama lose to Tennessee once in his 17 years. So how does the Tennessee rivlary stack up for the Crimson Tide's young star?
"Because my dad played at Auburn, it had to be the Iron Bowl first," Williams said. "And then Tennessee and then with Georgia playing good these last couple years."
Williams associates the Tennessee rivalry with legendary Vol quarterback Peyton Manning and more recently wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who cooked Alabama for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns when Tennessee ended its 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide in 2022. Williams said he likes to think of the games that Alabama didn't do well so that it can fuel his motivation.
Defensive back Malachi Moore also is from the stateand is preparing to face the Volunteers for the fifth time on Saturday, hoping to go out with a 4-1 record. His first time playing in the rivalry game, he scored the first (and only so far) touchdown of his career on a 28-yard scoop-and-score.
But the last time Alabama played in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide lost 52-49. The Tennessee fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts.
"I think the guys that were on the team the last time we went, we definitely remember that feeling," Moore said. "Trying to put it on ourselves and give ourselves a little responsibility of letting the younger guys and transfers know how big this rivalry is to Alabama."
Growing up in the state, Moore said someone was with Alabama or they were nobody.
"That’s kinda how I would describe it," Moore said. "And then as a player, that’s kind of how it feels every game. Every game really feels like a rivalry game to us. But this one, and the tradition behind it definitely means a lot.”
No. 7 Alabama will face No. 11 Tennessee this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
