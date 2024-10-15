Alabama's Depth at Key Positions Getting Tested Because of Injuries
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama headline sideline held its breath as cornerback Domani Jackson went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against South Carolina. Jackson was looked at by the training staff and helped off the field before being taken by the cart to the locker room.
Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Jackson was able to return after getting X-rayed and went on to make the game-sealing interception for Alabama to beat the Gamecocks, but Saturday's injury scare showed Jackson's value to the Alabama defense.
"Domani’s experience has shown up in a number of ways, and he’s stepped up in some big moments, obviously, having the interception at the end of the game," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "Credit him for coming back from getting banged up in the game and to be able to fight back. I think Domani is operating with a lot of maturity, a lot of mental toughness, and then he has really helped set the tone for that room along with [defensive backs coach Maurice] Linguist, who is doing a tremendous job with those young players and in building continuity in their technique and their fundamentals so that they can go out and execute to the highest level of their ability on game day."
A player missing time due to an injury is never a good thing, but it does test the depth behind that player. While Jackson was out for parts of the second and third quarter, multiple young cornerbacks like Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey, saw increased playing time.
"When a couple of guys go down and those guys have to be called upon, you know you're either ready or you're not right," Wommack said. "And so for those guys, I thought it was good for them to get in there, to get some meaningful quality reps. I think Jaylen Mbakwe stepped up in some really big moments as well. I’m encouraged to see some of that youth gain experience in meaningful SEC games."
On the other side of the ball, Alabama's wide receiver corps has been limited the last few games. Junior Kendrick Law has missed the last two games for the Crimson Tide with "a lower extremity injury" that he suffered in the first quarter of the Georgia game. Law was listed as a game-time decision on the official SEC availability report before the game, but did not see the field against South Carolina.
Alabama was also without fellow junior wide receiver Kobe Prentice on Saturday. Prentice left the Vanderbilt game after taking a hard hit and was ruled out for the game against the Gamecocks. With two veteran receivers unavailable, Alabama's wide receiver rotation has expanded over the last few games.
Freshman Caleb Odom did not record a catch on Saturday but saw playing time in the first quarter. And redshirt freshman Cole Adams had two big catches in the win. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan credited wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard for helping have his guys ready to step up with Law and Prentice out.
"I’ve appreciated the efforts of the guys, in playing multiple spots and having to learn different positions," Sheridan said. "I think Coach Shep has done a great job with that. I think you’ve seen Caleb Odom just continuing to grow and learn multiple spots, playing different positions on the field. Cole (Adams) obviously had some big plays in the game.
"And so, with just the rotation of players that are up each week, obviously Ryan (Williams and Germ(ie Bernard) have been steady and productive for us, but I think the depth of that room has certainly helped us. E-man (Emmanuel Henderson) has had some good moments. I know there’s other guys too that I’m probably leaving out, but I think it’s a deep room and they’re improving each and every week, and Coach Shep’s doing a great job of mentoring, molding, coaching, all of the above. And I think those guys have contributed and helped us for sure.”
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said last Wednesday that Law and Prentice were both going through workouts and making progress toward playing meaning there's a good chance they will be available this Saturday as No. 7 Alabama travels to face No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville. Regardless, the Crimson Tide is continuing to build depth at key positions as it enters the second half of the regular season.
