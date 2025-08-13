Which Alabama Player Has Produced the Hardest Hit This Offseason?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has a long history of hard hitters who have struck fear in the eyes of ball carriers. Former Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster is perhaps the most notorious in this key trait of the sport.
Alabama linebacker and 2024 co-captain Deontae Lawson explained on Wednesday that freshman cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. made a booming hit during this past Saturday's scrimmage, but a heat-seeking missile of a linebacker produced the hardest hit of the offseason.
"Justin [Jefferson's] hit was actually yesterday," fellow Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said. "That hit was pretty crazy, no doubt. It was on the goal line and they ran a G-lead play. Justin shot the A-gap and you heard it."
The player on the other side of the hit was redshirt sophomore Richard Young, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 212 pounds. Jefferson is a redshirt senior with a 6-foot-1 227-pound frame.
Following the NFL Draft departure of former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Jefferson has a good shot of taking the reigning All-SEC First Teamer's spot in the starting lineup. He's made improvements throughout the offseason, but perhaps his most notable attribute is his speed.
Jefferson has reached 22 miles per hour, according to Alabama director of sports performance David Ballou, which for his size is "not normal" and he "can run with the defensive backs." For reference, Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott has hit the team's top speed this offseason at 23.4 miles per hour.
Jefferson had 51 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks last regular season with two starts. In the ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan, he tallied nine tackles, including one for loss—ending 2024 on a strong note despite the result of the game.
Recently made legal and NCAA rulings, mainly surrounding Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, allow players who played at the junior college level an extra year of eligibility. This would mean that Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who participated in Senior Day and was thought to be out of eligibility, could come back for another year with the Crimson Tide.
Jefferson started his career at Pearl River Community College for two seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He worked mainly on special teams last season, but has seen an increased role in 2024, especially once Lawson went out with a season-ending injury. He took over the green dot communication on defense after Lawson's injury.
Jefferson announced his return to Alabama on Jan. 4 and aims to continue shining ahead of the Crimson Tide's season opener on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30.