Alabama Conditioning Coach Reveals Strongest, Fastest Players on Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 37,000-square-foot weight room in the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility has been a highly regarded place that's enticed and even scared visiting high school recruits.
Alabama director of sports performance David Ballou has held that title since 2020 and oversees this coveted weight room. It features numerous machines that factor in sports science—a staple for Ballou.
The weight room also displays screens that have a leaderboard for power and speed components. Ballou is able to see who the strongest Crimson Tide players are and revealed a bunch at Alabama Media Day on Monday.
"I mean if you were going pound-for-pound, which is probably the fair way to do it, [WOLF linebacker] Qua Russaw is definitely one," Ballou said. "Hey look, [right guard Jaeden Roberts] and [left tackle Kadyn] Proctor, no matter pound-for-pound or nothing, are just strong human beings and [center] Parker [Brailsford] is too.
"Qua would be up there and [running back] Jam Miller would be up there, no doubt about it. Some of our DBs are impressive too, but those guys are probably the first to come off the top of my head. [Defensive lineman] Tim Keenan is a really strong kid as well.
Ballou's machines also emphasize speed. Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson has reached 22 miles per hour, which for a 226-pounder is "not normal" and he "can run with the defensive backs." Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott has hit the top speed on the team with 23.4 miles per hour multiple times.
Nevertheless, Alabama has numerous other players in this range, Ballou explained that they have to hit a certain speed multiple times or else "we don't count it." Naturally, the wide receivers and defensive backs are the fastest position groups.
"We've got a couple of other guys: Ryan [Williams] and Lotzeir [Brooks] are both around 23 miles per hour. Isaiah [Horton] and Germie [Bernard], those guys are in the 22 miles per hour range.
You go through all of those DBs and they're 22 miles per hour guys, Domani [Jackson], [Dijon Lee Jr.], all of those dudes over there. Cam [Calhoun] and Zabien [Brown] too. They're a pretty special group.
Ballou detailed the ways that Alabama's strength and conditioning staff improve a player's speed.
"We EMG our guys when they're sprinting," Ballou said. "We can track muscle impact and coordination path...It tells us a lot of things. It tells us how much speed they've got left in their body, but it also tells us soft tissue or injury risk.
"From that, we'll tag them. They get certain tags, which means specific exercises they'll do to fix their issues. We're very individualized in the way we do our lower body work here. It's why the guys love it and are bought into it because they know they're doing things to fix their bodies.