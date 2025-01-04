Justin Jefferson Staying at Alabama for 2025 Season
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson announced via Instagram on Saturday that he is staying at Alabama for another season.
The senior linebacker had 51 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks during the regular season with two starts. In the ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan, Jefferson tallied nine tackles, including one for loss.
Nevertheless, his return has been somewhat expected as Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack opened up about the looming decision for Jefferson before the ReliaQuest Bowl.
"I think we're really optimistic about JJ coming back for next season," Wommack said. "It's something that he wants to do. So hopefully we'll have some confirmation on that sooner rather than later, but it's all looking like it's in the right direction right now.
Jefferson started his career at Pearl River Community College for two seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He worked mainly on special teams last season, but has seen an increased role in 2024, especially once Lawson went out with injury. He took over the green dot communication on defense after Lawson's injury.
Additionally, legal and NCAA rulings, mainly surrounding Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, allow players who played at the junior college level an extra year of eligibility. This would mean that Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who participated in Senior Day and was thought to be out of eligibility, could come back for another year with the Crimson Tide.
As written in his Instagram post, this legislation made his dream of playing another year in Tuscaloosa a reality.