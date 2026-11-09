Alabama Tight End to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

Alabama tight end Josh Ford is set to miss the remainder of the season, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Ford went down late in the fourth quarter of the 31-13 road win over LSU on Saturday. Many players, plus head coach Kalen DeBoer, took a knee surrounding him as he was down for a little while. After getting up, he didn't need any direct assistance from the trainers beside him, as he walked back to the locker room, giving a thumbs up to fans.

The 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Stillwater, Oklahoma, is a junior, meaning he has two years of eligibility remaining. Ford played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before transferring to UA this past offseason.

Ford played a major role for Alabama as a pass-catcher and run blocker. He finishes the 2026 season with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Ford was instrumental to the Crimson Tide's run-game success, especially during the first half of the season.

Ford's most viral moments came in the same game against South Carolina. He recorded a one-hand leaping touchdown grab that looked like the Jordan logo, while getting under the skin of Gamecocks edge rusher Dylan Stewart all night long. Stewart punched Ford multiple times, resulting in a suspension, and all Ford could do was laugh.

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"I just love to hit people," Ford said on Aug. 27. "It's my passion for the game. Of course, I love to catch balls, catch touchdowns — that's awesome too — but just the sheer will of putting someone on their back is the best feeling ever."

This was Ford's second injury of the season, as he broke his arm against Mississippi State. That said, his renowned toughness was at its peak when DeBoer announced three days after the arm surgery that Ford was back on the practice field, and he ended up playing over 20 snaps against Georgia that Saturday with a cast on his forearm.

" I had surgery six days before the game, and I mean, I truly believe the Lord was in that operating room with them," Ford said on Oct. 13. "I had 85 percent of my grip strength back after six days and really good mobility. I was already practicing on Wednesday. Super thankful for everyone in there, Jeff Allen… just everybody getting me back. It’s still recovering, but I couldn’t do it without them. That’s for sure. Saturday, it was my decision to play, they weren’t forcing me out there. I felt good to go.”

With Ford out for the year, fellow co-starting tight ends Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett will see an uptick in snaps. Pritchett is the H tight end and mostly serves as a pass-catcher. Edwards and Ford are at the Y, meaning they catch and block. Reserves Danny Lewis Jr. and Jay Lindsey should also see more time on the field in Ford's absence.

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