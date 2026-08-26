Which Players Have Emerged As Depth Pieces At Husky?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Red Morgan is primed for a breakout year as Alabama's starting husky. But with one of the most talented secondaries in the nation, there is no shortage of extremely talented options behind him.

The first man in rotation is expected to be Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who is back in good standing with the team following last year's off-field issues.

"There's a lot we ask out of that position, and there's a lot of different traits and skill sets," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "You've got to be able to play man. You've got to be able to blitz off the edge, play variations of zone, fit the run game, and so Dre, being a very instinctive football player, that kind of fits him. It's an opportunity to get him around the ball and blitz him off the edge as well."

The junior had appeared in all eight games for Alabama at the time of his suspension following a November arrest, primarily playing special teams while seeing the field occasionally on defense. He's had a penchant for big plays throughout his time in Tuscaloosa, from an A-Day interception as a 17-year-old in 2024 to a forced fumble against Louisiana-Monroe last season, to a reported interception in Alabama's scrimmage last week.

"When he gets on the field, he just makes plays, and he usually makes plays in big moments," Wommack said. "In scrimmages, he always seems to step up. You know, in team move-the-ball periods, he always seems to step up. He's another guy who has a lot of position versatility and things that we feel like we can do with him.

"I told our guys before, the way you're going to get on the field is to do your job to a consistent level that we trust you, and create value by playmaking ability, right? And I think Dre is trending in the right direction."

Kirkpatrick will also see time at rover, and could potentially figure into the free safety rotation. The other name Wommack mentioned was Chuck McDonald III, a sophomore who played sparingly last season after joining the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit.

"Chuck has really taken some great strides," Wommack said. "Sometimes you have guys that it just takes a minute for them to kind of get their bearings and grasp what we're doing defensively, and then you have to tie that in with the fundamental work. (Defensive backs coach) Maurice Linguist is as good as it gets when it comes to developing those guys fundamentally, and so his man skills have greatly improved. His understanding and anticipation have improved, which is very valuable in that nickel position for us."

There's a high bar to clear just to see the field in this secondary, even with the injuries to Jireh Edwards, Jorden Edmunds, and Nick Sherman. McDonald's reps are hard to forecast right now, but he is clearly held in high regard and could be primed to emerge as a breakout candidate next season, thanks, in part, to his ever-coveted versatility.

"Chuck can play both nickel and corner," Wommack said. "That was something that a year ago, we probably couldn't put on his plate. So his stock arrow is going up right now."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.