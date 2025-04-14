Who 'Stood Out as Much as Anybody This Spring' for Ryan Grubb
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Daniel Hill was fourth on the depth chart in a deep running back room last season as a true freshman behind Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young.
He finished his freshman campaign with 21 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown–– all coming late in the game of Alabama's blowout victories.
But Hill has been turning heads on the Alabama coaching staff this spring, and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had some high praise for the running back on Monday after the conclusion of the Crimson Tide's spring camp.
"Daniel Hill was one of the guys that maybe stood out as much as anybody this spring," Grubb said. "I thought he really did a nice job— physical runner, very nimble for how big he is, can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical, excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield, showed a lot of toughness throughout spring. I thought he really showed up quite a bit and improved as much as anybody out there.”
With Haynes transferring to Michigan this offseason, Hill moves up at least one spot on the depth chart.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Hill was a little bit hampered with injuries last season and even coming into this spring, but DeBoer knows that Hill "will be a really good one for us."
At 6-1, 242 pounds, Hill is by far the biggest running back on the roster. (For reference, Miller is the next closest listed at 5-10, 220 pounds.) Even at his size, the coaches have been impressed with his finesse.
"I felt like there was just enough that you could see last fall where you’ve got just those instinctual things and running and cutting and things you expect out of a tailback, but just some subtle things that a 240, 245-pound guy doesn’t do as easy as he does," DeBoer said Monday. "And then even catching the ball out of the backfield, just natural that way.
“He had some runs when we were in live sessions where whether he was bouncing off of them, I think it was more of them bouncing off of him. That was really exciting to see. And he's really developing a mindset, trust and belief in himself, and that's carried out through the rest of the team. So he had a really good spring for sure.”