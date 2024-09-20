Why Alabama Freshmen Ryan Williams, Jaylen Mbakwe Started Podcast
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama freshmen Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe knew each other well before stepping foot on the Alabama campus. As two of the top players in the state, the duo played against each other on the field in the 2023 6A state championship game and crossed paths on the recruiting circuit.
Both Mbakwe and Williams were selected to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game, and that's where the idea started to grow for the two to create a podcast once they got to Alabama.
"We were kind of in front of cameras a lot, and we both just said we need to start a podcast," Mbakwe said.
Mbakwe said Williams is his best friend, and they had been discussing the idae of a podcast for a few years. Then, throughout their recruitment process with Nick Saban, the former Crimson Tide head coach told them about the NIL center Alabama was developing where they would be able to create their show and encouraged the idea of a podcast.
"We were going to do it in our dorm, and everybody just kept supporting us," Williams said. "And Alabama has done a great job of allowing us to express ourselves and share it on the platform."
Both freshmen have made an immediate impact on the field. Williams is Alabama's leading receiver through three games with 285 yards and four touchdowns and was a starter from Game 1. Mbakwe has gotten some reps at cornerback with four total tackles and has served as the Crimson Tide's punt returner after Cole Adams got injured.
They launched the "New Wave Podcast" on Sept. 2 and have already released three episodes. So far, their videos on YouTube have already amassed over 120,000 views. Mbakwe said they've been surprised by the response to the podcast and the numbers they've already been getting.
Former Alabama and current Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton called them about joining the podcast for an episode, and the two are working on getting Saban to join.
"Hopefully sooner than later, man," Mbakwe said. "Everybody wants Coach Saban on there, so it’s a possibility that we get him.”
