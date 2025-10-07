Why Alabama's OL Has Been Able to Avoid 'Poor Me' Mentality Despite Heavy Rotation
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has been rotating players along the offensive line since the season opener. While the Crimson Tide has utilized the same starting five in all five games, the only two constants at their respective positions have been Parker Brailsford at center and Kadyn Proctor at left tackle.
The three other spots at left guard, right guard and right tackle have been a revolving door comprised of Wilkin Formby, Michael Carroll, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts, Kam Dewberry and William Sanders all getting playing time in significant moments. A few other scholarship linemen have gotten into games when it was already out of hand.
Every scholarship player that chooses Alabama comes with the intention to eventually become a starter before getting drafted to the NFL. It obviously isn't always possible, but someone wouldn't commit to play for a program like Alabama if that wasn't his goal.
Alabama's coaches have been consistent in the messaging that the rotation will continue until the offensive line is where they want it to be. There are even multiple guys cross training at different positions. Formby has been playing tackle for his entire time at Alabama and has started each game at right tackle, but he has also seen playing time at right guard the last two games while Carroll is at tackle.
Formby said the offensive linemen have done a great job of shifting their mindsets to not turn it into a pity party when someone's not getting as many reps or playing time as they want.
"Nobody has the ‘poor me’s or is moping around," Formby said after Tuesday's practice. "We have team victories, team success. So when we’re on the sideline, and one of the guards is out, and they’re watching Kam Dewberry dump somebody, we’re the biggest fans supporting him, and we’re cheering. Or if Michael Carroll lays down a big block, I’m excited because it’s a team victory. That’s how we approach this.”
Formby credited the coaching staff and one of his teammates for establishing that type of attitude in the offseason.
"I just think the way our team is, and the way it’s trending is just such a brotherhood," Formby said. "I think that Coach DeBoer and Coach Ballou this offseason put a huge emphasis on that, and especially Parker Brailsford trying to get some unity in our room and stuff. Doing things off the field has really helped our brotherhood."
Alabama's offensive line will be tested again this week as the Crimson Tide travels to face undefeated Missouri. The Tigers have the No. 1 rushing defense in the country at 62.4 yards per game. The Crimson Tide O-line played one of its best games of the season in the last road game at Georgia, only allowing one sack and committing one pre-snap penalty.
"We did a great job communicating, staying in tune with one another, and then also if guys are rotating in, we're supporting each other," Formby said. "We just want a good team victory. Being able to go on the road in a loud, hostile environment, being able to communicate was big."