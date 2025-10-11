Why Alabama WR Ryan Williams Was Quiet in Missouri Victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 8 Alabama football took down No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on the road on Saturday afternoon, but superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams wasn't exactly the main reason for the big win.
Williams was listed as "probable" on Wednesday's initial SEC availability report, despite head coach Kalen DeBoer not mentioning an injury on Monday and also the sophomore spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Alabama freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who has mainly been the Crimson Tide's first pass-catching option off the bench this season, started over Williams when the offense first took the field. Williams played limited snaps and didn't appear on the stat sheet as he didn't record a reception. So, why was the renowned college football talent silent on Saturday?
"Just something carried over from last week's game," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during postgame press conference. "It would've been earlier in the game last week, just took a hit. It would've been earlier in the game last week, just took a hit and so just hobbled. He didn't get to practice much this week.
"That's why he was on the report, which makes it a little harder to get him out there. Especially when you have the confidence in other guys to go make plays. I haven't gotten the report, exactly, of how he got through. I know he was out there and did help us. I would expect him to continue to make progress. He's not that far away."
Entering Saturday, the 18-year-old's 84 receiving yards per game ranks third in the SEC and he's 12th in the conference in total receiving yards with one less game than the rest of the players ahead of him (missed the Louisiana Monroe game with a concussion).
As previously stated, Brooks filled in for Williams and thrived on the road against a top-15 team in the country. Brooks tied for the team lead in receptions with four on six targets and he had an Alabama-best 58 receiving yards, including a 29-yard pickup in the fourth quarter on fourth down.
Wide receiver Germie Bernard has been the Crimson Tide's top receiver this season, but he was also kept quiet today with 20 yards on three receptions. Fellow starter Isaiah Horton lifted himself up with 34 receiving yards and a touchdown, and running backs Jam Miller and Kevin Riley also got involved in the pass game.
As previously stated, as Alabama looks forward to facing Tennessee at home next week, DeBoer and company expect Williams to make more progress and see more time on the field.