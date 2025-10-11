Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Football at No. 14 Mizzou

Score updates and analysis from Faurot Field as the Crimson Tide takes on the Tigers in its third SEC game of the season.

Alabama vs. Missouri at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 8 Alabama football is set to face No. 14 Missouri on Saturday morning at Faurot Field.

This is Alabama's third SEC game of the season and second on the road. Kickoff is set for 11:07 a.m. CT on ABC.

How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri

Who: Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

What: Alabama's third SEC game

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)

Sirius XM: Away 191, Home 84

Series: Alabama leads the series 6-2, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 28, 1968.

Last meeting: Alabama defeated Missouri 34-0 in 2024. The Crimson Tide's offense started slowly but got rolling by dominating the ground game, rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama's defense held the Tigers under 100 yards passing as starting quarterback Brady Cook was knocked out of the matchup with an injury and Drew Pyne struggled, throwing three interceptions to the Crimson Tide secondary. Alabama limited Luther Burden II to just two receptions for 15 yards as the program got back on track after losing on the road to Tennessee.

Last time out, Alabama: Then-No. 10 Alabama football took down then-No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson finished with 340 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception (first of the season), while completing 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent). Running back Jam Miller rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and linebacker Justin Jefferson had a forced fumble and 14 total tackles, including nine solo and one for loss. Vanderbilt rushed for 113 yards in the first quarter, but after the Crimson Tide buckled down, the Commodores had 13 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.

Last time out, Missouri: The then-No. 19 Tigers had their first bye this week. Alabama will be Mizzou's second SEC opponent of the season, as the Tigers defeated South Carolina 29-20 on Sept. 20. Missouri's most recent game was a 42-6 win over UMass on Sept. 27. Star running back Ahmad Hardy dominated with 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

