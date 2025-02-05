'You Never Ask a Zebra to be a Dog': Jalen Milroe Shuts Down Idea of Changing Position
Julian Edelman and Josh Cribbs are two examples of former college quarterbacks to switch positions during the draft process and thrive in the NFL, but most of the time, players who've changed out of being under center don't pan out in the league.
Baltimore Ravens two-time (and potentially soon-to-be three-time) NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was asked countless times to switch to running back or wide receiver during the draft process a few years ago, but the 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback insisted on playing his natural position in the league.
Former Alabama dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe is currently in the draft process, and like Jackson, he shut down any talk of a position switch on Wednesday.
"Nah, it's always [been] quarterback," Milroe told PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms in New Orleans. "Of course the question's asked, you know, switching positions, stuff like that. What I can do. But you never ask a zebra to be a dog."
Milroe was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at quarterback. He had his best season in 2023 when he threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and just six interceptions on the way to leading Alabama to the SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was the MVP of the 2023 SEC Championship Game.
This season, Milroe had 36 total touchdowns with 2,844 passing yards and 726 rushing yards. Milroe finishes his Alabama career with a 21-6 record as a starter. He started his career as the backup to Bryce Young and filled in for an injured Young several times in 2022.
Milroe was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy this year, college football's top academic award. He was also a two-time team captain as voted on by his teammates.