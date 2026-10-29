Is Jalen Coker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Packers in NFL Week 8)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was limited in practice to open the week ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football battle with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Carolina removed him from the final injury report on Wednesday night, a sign that the young receiver is good to go and play his normal role against Green Bay.

Jalen Coker (shoulder) not listed on injury report for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 28, 2026

Coker has been banged up a bit this season, exiting the team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns early and eventually missing Week 4. He played his second-lowest snap share of the season in Week 7, catching just one pass for nine yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina was blown out in that game, and it'll look to bounce back as a road underdog against the Packers on Thursday night.

Overall, Coker has been a nice complement to former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan in the Panthers' passing game. The Holy Cross product has 25 receptions (on 39 targets) for 328 yards and two scores in five games this season.

He'll look to add to that total against a tough Green Bay pass defense, but I'm eyeing another Panthers star as my favorite prop bet on Thursday night.

Best Panthers Prop Bet vs. Packers in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

With Coker expected to play, it makes my bet for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young even better on Thursday. Here's a breakdown from our best props for this matchup on why Young could have a big game against the Pack:

Bryce Young OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-111)

Bryce Young has been one of the best passers in the NFL even with his rough showing in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.

In six games, Young has thrown for 1,712 yards and 12 scores, reaching at least 281 passing yards in five of his six games. He’s also posted four games with multiple touchdown passes.

Green Bay is fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but the Lions showed in Week 7 that you can throw on this team by attacking the outside corners. They lined Amon-Ra St. Brown – usually their slot receiver – outside quite a bit, and he finished the day 153 receiving yards. Plus, deep-ball threat Jameson Williams had two scores and 91 yards in the win.

So, I expect Young and the Panthers to air it out against Green Bay, which has still allowed nine passing scores this season.

Young has 36 or more pass attempts in five of his six games, so I think he’s a strong bounce-back candidate after a weird Week 7 game got out of hand very quickly for Carolina.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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