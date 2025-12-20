Nick Saban Comments on Michigan Coaching Search

The last two weeks have seen an extremely tumultuous situation unfold at the University of Michigan with now former head Sherrone Moore being fired after an alleged relationship with a staff member, and then being arrested for his actions following the announcement.

While it seems as if the situation should have nothing to do with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the second year head coach's name has been frequently mentioned in regard to the new job opening by many members of the national media.

DeBoer has outwardly denied the claims, releasing a statement on Sunday, December 14 that read, "I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

Though that seems as concrete a statement as any, speculation has continued leading all the way up to Alabama's Friday, December 19 showdown with Oklahoma.

Ahead of the game, in an appearance on College GameDay, former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke on Michigan's situation, saying, "I think when you represent a university, you're in a fish bowl."

He continued, "The visibility is total 100 percent, and you have the responsibility and obligation to hold up that standard... I know Michigan is a first class institution and I know they'll come out of this in some kind of positive way, but I hope we all learn something."

"All of us that represent institutions, we have to do it in a first class way because it's bigger than any of us."

ESPN's Pete Thamel joined the College GameDay panel and continued to push the notion that Michigan is looking to hire DeBoer from Alabama. He said, "Sources tell me that Michigan officials remain convicted that they want to attempt to hire Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the result of [Alabama vs. Oklahoma] will factor heavily into that."

Thamel also shared that, according to his sources within the University of Alabama, Alabama officials are working behind the scenes to come to an agreement on a contract extension with DeBoer, though that has yet to be confirmed.

As of now, the former Washington coach appears to be locked in with the Crimson Tide win, lose or draw, but in the modern world of college football things can change extremely quickly. This season has already seen one of the most intriguing coaching carousels in recent memory, so adding another name to the list may not be so far fetched after all.

