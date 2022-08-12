Skip to main content

Alabama Adds Another Big-Time Offensive Tackle for Recruiting Class of 2023

While other position groups have been getting more attention, the Crimson Tide continues to build up front.

Alabama's future offensive line got a little more stout on Thursday when Miles McVay, one of the top remaining tackles still uncommitted, pledged to join the the Crimson Tide's recruiting Class of 2023. 

McVay is listed as 6 foot 6, 358 pounds, out of East St. Louis in Illinois. He's considered a solid four-star prospect who has good feet, a key attribute for successful tackles.  

"The reason why I chose Alabama, it just felt like home," McVay said during his announcement ceremony. 

With his addition, Alabama added another piece to building a huge offensive line down the road. He's the third tackle in the class who is at least 6-6, plus the Crimson Tide has added a massive guard:  

  • Wilkin Formby, OT, 6-7, 295, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SI99 No. 92
  • Olaus Alinen, OT, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn.
  • RyQueze McElderry, G, 6-3, 340, Anniston, Ala. 

McVay's the 19th commitment for the Crimson Tide. 

McVay's addition was hardly a surprise, especially considering what he had previously told BamaCentral. 

A year ago it was: "Alabama has a way of developing players and sending them to the league. They have a long history of winning. Everyone's end-goal when you make it this far is to go to the league and they do a great job of doing that so that's one thing that intrigues me."

In the spring, he talked about how familiar and comfortable Alabama felt whenever he visited. 

"The school kind of feels like East Side," McVay said. "Coach Saban and Coach [Darren] Sunkett act very much alike. They're going to push you to try to get the best out of you. It's kind of like being at home."

After his official visit he called Nick Saban, “The godfather of college football, at least for my generation."

Now he's going to play for him. 

