Alabama QB Commit Ty Simpson Continues to Impress Heading into Final Day of the Elite 11

SI All-American has Simpson ranked No. 10 after three days of competition in California

Alabama quarterback commit Ty Simpson continued to impress onlookers at Day 3 of competition at the Elite 11, the nation's premiere high school quarterback competition.

Simpson's average score is now 1.841, and he made a total of 44 throws on Friday.

After the first day of competition back on Thursday, SI All-American ranked Simpson as the top overall performer at the event. Since that time, Simpson has slowly slipped down the rankings, with his Day 3 performance being ranked 10th of the 20 quarterbacks in the accuracy gauntlet.

John Garcia of SI All-American wrote that onlookers were impressed with his Friday performance, despite him not being as impressive as he was earlier in the week.

"The Alabama pledge had the entirety of the onlookers, staff included, impressed by his break-neck pace right out of the gate — and he was hitting a 3 more times than not early on," Garcia writes. "No competitor pushed through their first 10 throws faster or more impressively, but the pace of throwing at least five more passes than any other arm showed after the halfway point to a degree."

Simpson has been committed to the Crimson Tide since February and took his official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend. He is one of eight commitments in Alabama's 2022 class that includes running backs Le'veon Moss and Emmanuel Henderson, tight ends Elijah Brown and Amari Niblack, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob Jr. and linebacker Robert Woodyard.

The fourth and final day of the Elite 11 concludes on Saturday afternoon with a 7-on-7 competition.