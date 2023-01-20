Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal

Just days after losing its defensive coordinator and insides linebackers coach Pete Golding, Alabama picked up an inside linebacker from the transfer portal.

Georgia redshirt junior linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced on social media Thursday night that he would be transferring to join the Crimson Tide after entering the portal Jan. 13.

"I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me," Marhsall said in the social media post. "Without Him I am nothing. Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me through everything.

"Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Smart, his staff, and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."

Marshall played in 14 games for the Bulldogs this past season on the way to Georgia's second straight national title. He had 19 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, one sack and one interception on the season. Throughout his four-year career in Athens, he appeared in 35 games. His third season was cut short with a knee injury.

Alabama is losing a lot of experience at inside linebacker with Henry To'oTo'o and Jaylen Moody graduating. It was a position group at the Sugar Bowl practices where head coach Nick Saban highlighted younger players like Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell taking advantage of the extra reps at practice. Deontae Lawson, Ian Jackson and Kendrick Blackshire also are coming back at that position.

It marks the second year in a row a player has transferred to Alabama from Georgia after wide receiver Jermaine Burton did so last season. Burton is coming back for his senior season with the Crimson Tide.

With over a dozen scholarship players transferring out, Marshall joins Maryland tight end CJ Dippre as the second player to transfer to Alabama this offseason.

