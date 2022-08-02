Alabama Opens Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings at No. 1

It's familiar territory for Alabama and Nick Saban: No. 1.

Tuesday morning, the initial Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023 were revealed and had the Crimson Tide heading the top 25.

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia rounded out the top five to open the team recruiting rankings, which will be updated ever month between now and National Signing Day in February.

As for the Crimson Tide's momentum, Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. wrote: "Not only is Alabama keeping considerable talent home, like elite secondary recruits Jalil Hurley and Tony Mitchell, but it has invaded Georgia for three of its top overall prospects in the class with safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Dylan Lonergan and running back Justice Haynes all joining the class in July. UA holds the top national QB class with Eli Holstein and Lonergan, and the top running back group with Haynes and now Richard Young on board over the weekend. The secondary and offensive line units will eventually compete near the top as well."

Alabama has fewer signings than any of the other leading contenders, although that may not impact the Crimson Tide's chances of holding the top spot. SI's rankings focus on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

The initial SI99 prospect rankings will be announced later this week.

As for the Top 25, which had a lot of the usual suspects:

Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Georgia Clemson Oklahoma Miami Tennessee Penn State Arkansas Southern California Florida LSU Cincinnati Baylor Washington North Carolina Texas Tech Oregon Louisville Iowa Northwestern Pitt Duke

Honorable mention: Texas A&M, Iowa State, Stanford, TCU, South Carolina

For the full SIAA Preseason Top 25