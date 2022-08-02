Skip to main content

Alabama Opens Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings at No. 1

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban may be on a mission in the recruiting class of 2023 as Alabama is again atop the SIAA team rankings.

It's familiar territory for Alabama and Nick Saban: No. 1.

Tuesday morning, the initial Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023 were revealed and had the Crimson Tide heading the top 25. 

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia rounded out the top five to open the team recruiting rankings, which will be updated ever month between now and National Signing Day in February.

As for the Crimson Tide's momentum, Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. wrote: "Not only is Alabama keeping considerable talent home, like elite secondary recruits Jalil Hurley and Tony Mitchell, but it has invaded Georgia for three of its top overall prospects in the class with safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Dylan Lonergan and running back Justice Haynes all joining the class in July. UA holds the top national QB class with Eli Holstein and Lonergan, and the top running back group with Haynes and now Richard Young on board over the weekend. The secondary and offensive line units will eventually compete near the top as well."

Alabama has fewer signings than any of the other leading contenders, although that may not impact the Crimson Tide's chances of holding the top spot. SI's rankings focus on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The initial SI99 prospect rankings will be announced later this week. 

As for the Top 25, which had a lot of the usual suspects:

  1. Alabama 
  2. Ohio State
  3. Notre Dame 
  4. Texas
  5. Georgia
  6. Clemson 
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Miami
  9. Tennessee
  10. Penn State
  11. Arkansas
  12. Southern California
  13. Florida
  14. LSU
  15. Cincinnati 
  16. Baylor
  17. Washington
  18. North Carolina
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Oregon 
  21. Louisville
  22. Iowa 
  23. Northwestern
  24. Pitt 
  25. Duke

Honorable mention: Texas A&M, Iowa State, Stanford, TCU, South Carolina

For the full SIAA Preseason Top 25 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Eddie Jackson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Caleb Downs
Recruiting

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

By BamaCentral Staff11 hours ago
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne.
Recruiting

Prize In-State Defensive Lineman Commits to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh15 hours ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Christian Harris (48) watches practice during organized team activities at the Houston Texans practice field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Christian Harris Aims For a High Snap Count in Houston

By Hunter De Siver18 hours ago
2023 running back Richard Young
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will 2023 Be Another Epic Recruiting Class for Alabama?

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) after Young sacked Mercer Bears quarterback Carter Peevy
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Linemen

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

10 Takeaways From Alabama Basketball's Practice Viewings

By Blake BylerAug 1, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Richard Todd cover Sports Illustrated, Aug. 1, 1983
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022

By Joey BlackwellAug 1, 2022 1:22 AM EDT