Skip to main content

Alabama Still Leading for Five-Star Prospect Jayden Wayne

The Washington native made his third trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s not often Alabama gets visitors from Pacific Northwest. That is unless it’s Jayden Wayne. The five-star Tacoma, Wash., native made the cross-country trip to Tuscaloosa for the third time over the weekend, taking in the Crimson Tide’s first spring scrimmage while also meeting with coaches.

“I know I can be out there with them,” Wayne said of his biggest takeaway from the trip. “The resources they have and how all the coaches care means a lot. I did a campus tour and visited the academic center, saw the scrimmage. My favorite part was probably being on the field with the team and hearing the pads hit. I liked what the sports manager Jeff Allen had to say about the special doctors they have.”

Wayne is rated as the No. 30 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. However, Alabama is giving him the opportunity to choose what side of the ball he wants to play on at the next level.

During his junior year at Lincoln High School, the two-way star recorded 79 tackles, including 19 stops for a loss and 11 sacks, to go with 23 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles on defense. He also chipped in 269 yards and five touchdowns on 18 receptions as a tight end.

Last month, Wayne told BamaCentral that Alabama outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and tight ends coach Joe Cox were both competing against each other to get him in their respective units. Over the weekend, the five-star recruit was able to meet with both first-year assistants for the first time in person.

“Coach Hutzler is really hype and pushes you hard,” Wayne said. “Coach Cox is a family guy and a positive coach. He pushes you hard too.”

Along with meeting with his two potential position coaches at Alabama, Wayne also had his third sit down with Nick Saban as the two discussed what the Crimson Tide could help him achieve both on and off the field.

“​​It was really good,” Wayne said. “He talked about how the Alabama program can develop me as a person, student, and player. I can get my degree and get drafted first round.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The highlight of Wayne’s trip came inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the team’s scrimmage. While the Washington native was in town for the Crimson Tide’s 42-21 victory over Ole Miss last October, Saturday’s workout provided a closer look at how Alabama operates as a program.

“It was hype. They were getting after it,” Wayne said. “I could hear coach Roach everywhere. The brotherhood there is strong. I like how they look out for each other.”

Wayne wasn’t the only notable five-star prospect on campus over the weekend. During his visit, he was able to speak with top-rated quarterback Arch Manning.

“I just met him there,” Wayne said. “We just chopped it about what schools are on our list and how we felt about them.”

Manning and Wayne both have Alabama, Georgia and Texas among their top schools. Although when asked about the possibility of the two five-star talents teaming up together at the next level, Wayne kept things coy.

“Maybe,” he said.

Last month, Wayne listed Alabama as his top school. That hasn’t changed as his latest visit to Tuscaloosa only strengthened the Crimson Tide’s chances of ultimately landing his commitment.

“The coaching, development, and competing for a natty every year,” Wayne said when asked what puts Alabama on top. “I can practice against the best, play against the best.”

Wayne said he’s hoping to take his official visits this summer before making his college decision. While Alabama figures to get one of those spots, he’s also considering making trips to Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Southern California and Washington.

Gallery: Jayden Wayne

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.45.56 AM
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.45.31 AM
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.44.04 AM
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.44.45 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Tight Ends

By Christopher Walsh51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated cover, August 3, 1981, John Hannah
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 4, 2022

By Clayton Connick8 hours ago
Jenna Johnson HR celebration against Georgia
All Things Bama

Jenna Johnson Home Run Sparks Sixth-Inning Comeback over Georgia

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) reacts in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford Officially Declares for the NBA Draft

By Joey Blackwell15 hours ago
Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Handles Texas A&M, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Ally Shipman
All Things Bama

Live Updates Game Two: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia

By Katie Windham18 hours ago
040122_MBA_HoopesHu_TexasA&M_EP6671
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 4-10, 2022

By Clayton Connick18 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: 83 1/8
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 83 1/8

By Anthony SiscoApr 3, 2022