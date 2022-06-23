Skip to main content

Alabama Target Arch Manning Commits to Texas

One of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023 is officially off the board.

Alabama lost out in the Arch Manning sweepstakes Thursday as the nation’s top recruit committed to Texas over Georiga and the Crimson Tide. 

Manning is coming off an official visit to the Longhorns last weekend. The five-star quarterback also took official visits to Alabama and Georgia earlier this month.

Manning is widely regarded as the top player in next year’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback is a polish passer and also offers the athleticism to make plays with his feet. During his junior season at New Orleans’ Isidor Newman School last year, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of former NFL great Archie Manning.

Alabama already has a quarterback in its 2023 class as Eli Holstein committed to the Crimson Tide last month. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound passer completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title last season.

Holstein turned heads at last month’s Elite 11 camp in Las Vegas where he set a SPARQ score record for quarterbacks by posting a 133.56. He accomplished that feat by recording a 4.64 time in the 40-yard dash and a 4.19 time in the shuttle. He also threw a 45.5 power ball and posted a 38.3-inch vertical.

Even after Manning’s decision to commit elsewhere, Alabama is still looking to add another quarterback to next year’s class. The Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to four-star Georgia native Dylan Lonergan, who visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., earlier this month. 

2023 QB Arch Manning, Newman School (LA)
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 473
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 518

