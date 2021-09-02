2022 DE Cyrus Moss Talks Finalists, Alabama Visit and Decision Factors

The senior edge rusher and Nevada-native breaks down his list of final schools and discusses a few upcoming official visits this fall, including a couple trips to SEC rivals.

Alabama football was recently named the third-ranked recruiting class of 2022, per SI All-American, and the Crimson Tide are looking to add to its 14 verbal commits.

One of the names to keep an eye on is Cyrus Moss, a defensive edge rusher and senior at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the spring, Moss released a list of his final five schools, Clemson, Oregon, Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Florida, and while Alabama wasn't included, the Crimson Tide are still prioritizing him for its 2022 class.

"I’m also speaking with Alabama pretty heavy and a little bit recently with Ohio State, as well," Moss said. "I’ve been talking to coach [Sal] Sunseri, and I’ve also been talking a lot with coach [Holmon] Wiggins since he’s their area coach here."

Typical of recruiting strategy, the would-be position coach and fellow assistant assigned to that region, in this case Wiggins, the wide receiver coach of Alabama, are the primary and secondary recruiters in pursuit of a potential commitment.

And, typical of the impression the Crimson Tide leave on its top targets, Moss is impressed with how things have been communicated in terms of playing style, fit, and demand for his talent.

"It’s been good. They’re still definitely interested, so it’s cool and it’s been good to catch up with them, and I’ve really enjoyed being recruited by them," he said. "I’d say I’m a great fit at Alabama. Their ‘Jack’ position is really nice and it’s super dynamic, which I really like, and you get to do a lot of things in that role."

But to many, including various recruiting services, Moss is anything but a strong candidate to pledge to Alabama despite attending its camp in Tuscaloosa in June.

His last visit was in late-July to Oregon, and the Ducks, with 19 verbal commits, are ranked fifth in SIAA's latest release of 2022 class rankings.

And while Oregon and his four other finalists are being strongly considered, Alabama was able to lock in an official visit from Moss the weekend of the LSU game this fall, the weekend of November 6. He'll also visit Florida in the same capacity the weekend it hosts the Crimson Tide on September 18.

So, to an uncommitted recruiting target who's been impressionable to Alabama's approach, Moss will get two first-hand looks at how the Crimson Tide operates under head coach Nick Saban.

Speaking of ...

"I’ve talked to coach Saban a few times, and I talked to him again when I was down there for a camp and visit," Moss said. "It’s kind of eye-opening because of how much knowledge and experience he has, so whenever you speak to him it just flows off of him.

"And you can learn so much just by listening to what he has to say, so it just feels like you can trust him because he’s been there and he’s done it."

Moss, unlike many recruits nationally, has the benefit of playing for arguably one of the top prep programs in the country in Bishop Gorman, and he uses that to his benefit knowing that, as a member of the 2022 class, two of his teammates are in similar situations in figuring out what's best and what's next.

“The other two main recruits, Jake Taylor and Zion Branch, the three of us have talked a lot through the process," he said. "We’ve given each other some advice, we’ve talked about some shared experiences we’ve had in the process, and we’ve talked about certain schools and what we all think. And it’s been good to have them around.”

Taking time as his senior season just began in Las Vegas, Moss has official visits to Florida and Alabama booked on the fall itinerary, but remains focused on what other schools he'd like to see, either officially or unofficially during his open weekends.

And as of now, the plan for Moss is to settle in and decide on what school he'll be attending upon an early graduation from high school. He knows he wants to be an early enrollee to college in January, but where remains the question.

Ranked No. 13 among its list of 2022 edge rushers, here's what SIAA said of Moss:

Cyrus Moss

Vitals: 6'5", 220 pounds

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

Recruiting: Considering Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, others

"Moss is the best trench player on a loaded Bishop Gorman defense that will be tested this coming fall with a loaded schedule. He is a towering figure, but still athletic enough to drop into pass coverage. He’s a speed rusher and with the toolset to be a 3-4 outside linebacker. He’s got fantastic bend which is even more impressive given his 77-inch frame. Moss covers a lot of ground in every step but can drop his hips quickly to redirect. He would benefit from more work synchronizing hands with his feet in pass rush. Solid against the run but Moss will be best utilized setting an edge out in space and making plays in the flat. Going to be an asset in pass coverage whether it’s zone, or man-man with tight ends."