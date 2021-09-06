In-State 2022 QB Zach Pyron Reopens Recruitment

The former Baylor pledge backed off his commitment to the Bears and reopened his recruitment, and has been in contact with a few SEC programs during the process.

Zach Pyron, of Pinson Valley High in Alabama, has backed off his commitment to play football at Baylor. He had been part of the Bears' upcoming class since he committed in March.

The in-state 2022 quarterback recruit has been in touch with a few SEC programs before and since, including Alabama, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas, with the Razorbacks and Commodores extending a scholarship offer recently.

Pyron regularly talks with the Crimson Tide coaching staff, he said, and was in Atlanta, Georgia for its season opener to Miami.

Auburn coaches were in attendance last weekend, too, when Pinson Valley played in-state foe Gardendale before the senior quarterback made the trip to Atlanta.

Pyron, now open to being recruited again, took to Twitter to announce his decision and has also heard from UCLA and Arizona State since backing off his pledge to Baylor.

The Pinson Valley quarterback was a member of the Elite 11 Finals this summer, where he propelled himself into the top ten of SI All-American's ranking of the nation's top players at the position.

He also led Pinson Valley to the state championship last season in Alabama's 6A classification.

But as for what it means for Alabama football, the Crimson Tide currently have the third-ranked recruiting class of 2022, per SIAA, with 14 verbal commits, and its class already has one quarterback committed in Ty Simpson of Westview High in Martin, Tennessee.

Alabama could look to continue its pursuit of Pyron given the uncertainty of what its quarterback depth chart will look like in 2022, and it appears like the Crimson Tide will do just that after Pyron reentered the recruiting landscape and was on-hand for its win to Miami on Saturday.