Nation's Top Safety Caleb Downs Commits to Alabama

The Crimson Tide added to its recruiting run Wednesday, reeling in the top-rated safety in the 2023 class.

Alabama added to what is shaping up to be a historic secondary class Wednesday as it received a commitment from five-star safety Caleb Downs. 

The Hoschton, Ga., native chose the Crimson Tide over a top five that also included Georgia, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.

"I just felt it was the best fit for me," said Downs, who asked everyone to respect his decision. 

But that doesn't mean he didn't mess with those watching his ceremony a little. On the table in front of him were five hats. He initial picked up the Crimson Tide black hat, but then put it down. Downs subsequently pulled out a crimson Alabama hat from under the table and put it on. 

Downs is rated as the top safety and No. 12 overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also widely considered to be the top player in the state of Georgia. 

Downs is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 77 tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. 

In addition to the pair of interception returns, the two-way player found the end zone in a variety of ways last year, running in four scores, catching two more and throwing for another while also running back a kick on special teams.

“Downs is one of the highest-floor prospects in the class of 2023, regardless of position,” Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr. said. “As a do-it-all defensive back, he brings positionless instincts, twitch and ball skills to the position with a scheme versatile impact fit to boot. Few prospects in the class are as polished as Downs is overall, with a high football IQ also on his side.”

Downs is the third five-star defensive back to commit to Alabama in the 2023 class, joining Jahlil Hurey (No. 22 overall, No. 2 cornerback) and Tony Mitchell (No. 23 overall, No. 2 safety). The Crimson Tide’s secondary class also includes three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard, who is being recruited to play safety. Alabama signed four defensive backs in this year’s class, including SI99 members Earl Little Jr. and Tre’Quon Fagans as well as fellow four-star prospects Antonio Kite and Jake Pope.

Wednesday’s commitment brings Alabama’s 2023 class to 15 members. The Crimson Tide has added 12 of those since June 20.

Alabama’s influx of talent will come in handy next year, especially at the safety position where it is set to lose two senior starters in Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. The Crimson Tide also has several other potential draft candidates in the secondary, including juniors Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and Eli Ricks as well as senior Khyree Jackson.

Downs, 6-foot, 185 pounds, comes from an athletic background. His father, Gary, played running back at North Carolina State before spending seven years in the NFL with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. 

Downs' older brother, Josh, is entering his junior season at North Carolina and finished second in the ACC with 1,335 receiving yards last season. His older sister, Kameron, played soccer at Kennesaw State. Downs is also the nephew of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dre Bly, who currently serves as an assistant coach at North Carolina. 

