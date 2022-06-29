Four-Star WR Cole Adams Commits to Alabama

Alabama remained red-hot on the recruiting trail Wednesday as it picked up its sixth commit in the past two weeks. Four-star wide receiver Cole Adams was the latest recruit to pledge to the Crimson Tide as he chose Alabama over home-state Oklahoma and others.

Adams, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, is rated as the No. 40 receiver in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Owasso, Okla., native took was offered by the Crimson Tide in late January and took an official visit to Alabama earlier this month.

Adams projects as a slot receiver at the college level. The speedy playmaker clocked a 10.65 time in the 100-meter dash and is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 55 receptions for 913 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns and another on a punt return.

Adams is the first receiver commit in Alabama’s 2023 class, giving four-star quarterback Eli Holstein a future target moving forward. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for JUCO receiver Malik Benson who will announce his decision on July 5 between a top-five that includes, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee.

Wednesday’s commitment is the latest in a busy stretch for the Crimson Tide. Alabama began last week by receiving a commitment from four-star Class of 2023 offensive lineman Wilkin Formby. Four days later, the Crimson Tide added the first member of its 2024 class when it received a commitment from Foley, Ala., receiver Perry Thompson. Alabama added a pair of 2023 commits over the weekend in five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell and three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard. Tuesday, JUCO linebacker Jordan Jefferson added his name to the mix as well. Adams is the ninth member of Alabama’s 2023 class.

Alabama’s 2023 class

Tony Mitchell | Five-star CB | Thompson HS | Alabaster, Ala.

Jahlil Hurley | Five-star CB | Florence HS | Florence, Ala.

Eli Holstein | Four-star QB | Zachary HS | Zachary, La.

Wilkin Formby | Four-star OT | Northridge HS | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Elliot Washington | Four-star S | Venice HS | Venice, Fla.

Yhonzae Pierre | Four-star EDGE | Eufaula HS | Eufaula, Ala.

Brayson Hubbard | Three-star ATH | Ocean Springs HS | Ocean Springs, Miss.

Justin Jefferson | JUCO LB | Peal River C.C. | Poplarville, Miss.