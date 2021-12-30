How Recruiting Has Affected the Four Teams in the College Football Playoff

No. 1 Alabama versus No. 4 Cincinnati. No. 2 Michigan versus No. 3 Georgia. It's the College Football Playoff, and it is just one sleep away.

But, how did these teams get to this level of success?

For the most part, it begins on the recruiting trail.

No. 1 Alabama

It's no secret that Nick Saban and his staff always find a way to bring in one stellar recruiting class after another. It's also no coincidence that the Crimson Tide has found itself competing for a national title at the end of the season seven out of the last eight years.

2017: These players are still getting their shot due to so-called the COVID season, and they of course are making a big impact with their experience. Alabama had the top ranked class in 2017, according to 247Sports. LaBryan Ray, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wright, Kendall Randolph, and Brian Robinson Jr. have consistently impacted the Crimson Tide effort in their fifth season in the program.

2018: Alabama brought in the fifth ranked class according to 247Sports, featuring current Crimson Tide headliners of Slade Bolden, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe, Emil Ekyor, and Cameron Latu. It was the second ranked class in the SEC.

2019: Alabama racked up the top class in the nation, featuring Jordan Battle, Trey Sanders, Evan Neal, Christian Harris, Justin Ebiogbe, John Metchie, Byron Young, Jahleel Billingsley, and DJ Dale.

2020: This recruiting class could be considered the cornerstone of Alabama's current team. Alabama finished second in 247sports recruiting rankings, featuring Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Drew Sanders, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Brian Branch, Malachi Moore, Javion Cohen, Chris Braswell, and Traeshon Holden.

2021: Alabama's current freshman class has been progressively been making more of an impact as the season has gone along. Not surprising, however, as it was rated the top class in the country. And when you add the transfer portal gems, its almost unreal how stacked Alabama's 2021 newcomers were, featuring Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Christian Leary, Camar Wheaton, JC Latham, and of course the transfers of Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o.

No. 2 Michigan

2017: Michigan had the fifth best class in the nation, second only to Ohio State in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' punter, Brad Robbins, was a member of the 2017 class.

2018: Brought in the 22nd ranked class according to 247, and the third best in the Big Ten. Featured Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson.

2019: Made a big jump up to eighth in the nation, and had the best class in the Big Ten. Cade McNamara, the Wolverines starting QB, was a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

2020: Michigan brought in its second straight top ten class, good enough for second in the conference. The Wolverines leading receiver this season, Roman Wilson, was a part of this class.

2021: The current freshman class for Michigan ranked 13th according to 247, and running back Donovan Edwards has been able to make an impact in his initial season with three touchdowns.

No. 3 Georgia

2017: The Bulldogs had the second ranked class in the SEC, third in the nation. Latavius Brini and Robert Beal Jr. are still making an impact for Georgia defensively.

2018: Georgia dominated the 2018 cycle, good enough for the best class in the country. It featured the running back duo of James Cook and Zamir White.

2019: The Bulldogs finished only behind Alabama in the 2019 cycle, bringing in elite receiver George Pickens, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

2020: One again Georgia finished with the best class in the nation, adding tons of depth on the defensive side of the ball.

2021: Georgia finished behind Alabama and LSU in the 2021 cycle, but it was still good enough for fourth in the country. Headlined by dominant tight end Brock Bowers, who is making a big impact on the Bulldogs playoff chances.

No. 4 Cincinnati

2017: Cincinnati brought in just the 63rd ranked class in the nation, but it featured quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Coby Bryant who are staple of the current Bearcat squad.

2018: Brought in the best class in the AAC, good enough for 49th in the nation. Wide receiver Alec Pierce continues to be a force for the Bearcats from the 2018 class.

2019: Cincinnati brought in just 14 recruits, but the Bearcats still finished second in the AAC. Lockdown corner Ahmad Gardner join the Bearcats in the 2019 cycle.

2020: The Bearcats once again added the best class in the AAC, featuring Alabama transfer running back Jerome Ford.

2021: Cincinnati took the 45th best class of current freshmen, winning the AAC recruiting title for the third time in four years.

All four of the CFP teams have had success on the recruiting trail, and that has led to their opportunity to bring in a national championship. Consistency at the head coach position has definitely been a factor for each of these schools to continue to bring in top-rated recruits, and the coaches have developed the talented players into championship contenders.