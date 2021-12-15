In-State WR Kobe Prentice Chooses Crimson Tide

He played his high school ball about an hour down the road at Calera High School, and now wide receiver Kobe Prentice will play for his home state program, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Prentice made his long-time commitment official when he signed his national letter of intent with Alabama on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver first received an offer from the Crimson Tide at the beginning of July and announced his commitment shortly thereafter, calling it a no-brainer for someone who grew up an Alabama fan.

"Alabama produces great wide receivers and they have been WR-U for a long time now so I know when I go there, they will make me better," Prentice told BamaCentral in July. "Their player development is really good so they are going to make me the best player I can be."

He was originally committed to Maryland and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley before receiving the offer from the Crimson Tide.

Prentice is one of the top overall players from the state of Alabama in the 2022 class and the best receiver in the group. With his speed and quickness, Prentice told BamaCentral that Alabama can see him playing in the slot or as a gadget player running routes out of the backfield like Jaylen Waddle.

He will join a wide receiver room that will likely be losing its two best and most experienced players (Jameson Williams and John Metchie III) to the draft but features a lot of young talent with players like Traeshon Holden, Ja'Corey Brooks, Javon Baker and JoJo Earle. Prentice is expected to enroll in the summer.

