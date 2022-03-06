Peach State RB Djay Braswell Blown Away by Alabama Offer

The Crimson Tide was the first SEC program to offer the 2023 running back from Sandersville, Ga.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Djay Braswell has seen his recruitment heat up recently, but this weekend took things to another level. During a visit to Alabama, the class of 2023 running back was called into Nick Saban’s office where he received some unexpected news from the Crimson Tide head coach.

Saban began the meeting by introducing himself to Braswell and his family before pulling out a sheet of paper that listed the qualities Alabama admires in the 5-foot-11, 190-pound back. Then came a movement Braswell still has a hard time comprehending.

“He told me if I want to come to this school I’ve got to work at all times, then he got to the point where he said, ‘You’re a great player, and I’d like to offer you,’” Braswell said. “I was thinking, there can’t be no way the head coach just offered me. I was trying to smile and everything and hold it together until I got out of the room. I was just surprised that he offered me in front of my family. It was a great feeling.”

Alabama is the latest school to offer Braswell, who has seen his recruitment begin to take off recently. The Sandersville, Ga., native came into the year with offers from Nebraska and Florida State. He then picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Kansas State before Oregon, Boston College and Louisville came calling earlier this month.

Following this weekend’s visit, Alabama sits in his top three along with Florida State and Nebraska.

One of Braswell’s biggest draws to Alabama is its ability to develop NFL talent at the running back position. The Crimson Tide has seen 11 running backs drafted under Saban, including six over the past six drafts.

“They have many great running backs, and I just want to be a part of that,” Braswell said. “I have the speed, and I’m going get to bigger, so I know I could help them. They have a good line to run behind, and I like that too.”

Braswell also feels comfortable choosing Alabama in the event football isn’t in his professional future.

“I like the coaching staff, and I feel like [Alabama] is one of the most successful places I could get an education and a life outside of football,” Braswell said. “It’s one of the places that is going to best help me in case I don’t make it to the NFL.”

During his junior season last year, Braswell carried the ball 80 times for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also runs track for Washington County High School and has recorded a 10.75 time in the 100-meter dash. Saturday, Saban spoke with Braswell about how he sees that speed translating into Alabama’s offense in the future.

“He said he likes how I can make one cut and move,” Braswell said. “He likes my speed and how I can beat linebackers if I line up at receiver. I can run routes, I block, and I have good hands. They feel I can do about anything out of the backfield.”

Along with speaking with Saban, Braswell also met with fellow Georgia native Terrence Ferguson, who is entering his second year with the Crimson Tide.

“He really explained to me what Alabama is all about,” Braswell said. “He said it’s really different with how the coaches and the players are. He said I must come and want to work hard. He comes from where I come from, and he said Alabama is a great place to be. He said it’s really like your home when you go there.”

Braswell has been in constant communication with Alabama recently. He was initially recruited by first-year tight end coach Joe Cox but is also developing a strong relationship with running backs coach Robert Gillespie, who he says he speaks with on a daily basis.

“I feel like he just can really be real with you,” Braswell said of Gillespie. “He’s going to tell you the good and the bad, and he’s not ever going to lead you wrong.”

Alabama signed two running backs in this year’s class in SI99 member Emmanuel Henderson as well as fellow four-star talent Jamarion Miller. The Crimson Tide also added Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs to an already-loaded backfield that features Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders. However, that competition doesn’t faze Braswell in the slightest.

“I really like that because if we’re all competing, then we’re going to make each other better at the position,” Braswell said. “I just love competition because it makes you better.”