Recruiting Corner: Where Alabama Stands in the Class of 2022

With the early signing day in mid-December quickly approaching, big recruiting decisions are looming across the country.

There's a chill in the air in Tuscaloosa this morning, and it's finally time to pull out the sweaters and sweatshirts. That also means that it's almost time for the Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, a major marker for the class of 2022.

So about a month and a half out from that deadline, where does Alabama stand in the class of 2022?

Well, they're currently in a familiar position, No. 2 in SI All-American's team rankings, and still have the room to grow to that No. 1 spot come December.

Penn State has been consistently holding the top spot in the rankings, but the Crimson Tide is in the mix for several top prospects that could push Alabama to the top of the list.

With the additions of Jaleel Skinner and Tre'Quon Fagans, Alabama is up to 17 commitments in the class of 2022. On Tuesday, I wrote about who are some names to watch for this 2022 group including Isaiah Hastings and Shemar James.

With the addition of Skinner, Alabama has three players that are the highest rated at their position in the SI99 individual rankings— Skinner at tight end, Elijah Pritchett at offensive tackle and Jeremiah Alexander at defensive edge.

Some of the SI99 players Alabama is in the running for are Walter Nolen, Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Domani Jackson, Earl Little, Shemar James, Kurtiss Perry and Barion Brown.

Because Alabama does not have a game this week, it will be a big onsite recruiting weekend for the Alabama coaching staff according to Nick Saban. On his radio show Thursday night, Saban said the bye weekend gives him the chance to catch up on film from recruiting prospects that he hasn't had time to watch yet, and lots of assitant coaches will be across the country on Friday night scouting out recruits in person.

So while there will be no Alabama game for fans to watch this weekend, it could end up being a very big weekend for the future of the Crimson Tide.