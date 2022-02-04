What Are the Positions of Need for Alabama in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle?

As the 2023 recruiting cycle officially kicks off, here is a look at the positions of need for the Crimson Tide

Another recruiting cycle has come and gone for Nick Saban and company and Alabama finished second in the nation behind Texas A&M with 24 signees and three premier transfers in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU defensive back Elias Ricks.

Focus has now shifted solely on the 2023 recruiting class, which already includes one commitment in four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II, who's father played basketball at the Capstone in the early 1990's.

Like with every class since Saban has arrived at Alabama, landing a quarterback is always of most importance and 2023 is no different with the likes of Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava and Dylan Lonergan available. But the transfer portal has taken some of the pressure off of landing a five-star caliber player at that position right out of high school.

While Alabama might be losing Bryce Young after the 2022 season to the NFL, it will have Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson waiting in the wings to replace the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Without further ado, here are BamaCentral's three most important positions in the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Crimson Tide:

1) The trenches

Sure, every year is important when it comes to adding depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Over the last two cycles, Alabama did that exceptionally well on the offensive side with the additions of JC Latham, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, Terrance Ferguson, Jaedon Roberts, Tyler Booker, Elijah Pritchett and Dayne Shor.

It will be vital to add a couple more pieces on the offensive line like St. Louis product Miles McVay and Georgia commit and Anniston, Ala. standout RyQueze McElderberry, who were both back on campus last month. Five-star prospect Kadyn Proctor is another name to watch along with Knijeah Harris, who hails from IMG Academy, and Olaus Alinen of Windsor, Ct. via Finland. However, defensive line will be most important out of the two groups in 2023.

The good news for the Alabama coaching staff is that it won't have to go far to find elite defensive line help this cycle. Players like Thompson's Peter Woods, Gardendale's Kelby Collins, Highland Home's Keldric Faulk, Carver's Jaquavious Russaw and James Smith and Central Phenix City's Tomarrion Parker all reside in the Yellowhammer State.

As it stands now, Woods and Collins appear most likely to land in Alabama's 2023 class. Thompson has been a fertile recruiting ground for the Crimson Tide in recent memory, while Collins grew up an Alabama fan and has visited campus numerous times along with enjoying a visit from Saban in Gardendale last month.

DL Kelby Collins Kelby Collins' Instagram Collins on a visit to Alabama DL Peter Woods Peter Woods via Twitter Woods and his family meeting with Coach Nick Saban DL Jayden Wayne Sports Illustrated Wayne on a visit to Alabama

If the Crimson Tide chooses to look elsewhere, its eyes will be on Jayden Wayne of Seattle, David Hicks, an Allen, Texas standout and Florida product John Walker.

2) Defensive back

Like defensive line, the Crimson Tide staff won't have to look incredibly far for secondary help either. Jahlil Hurley of Florence, Ala. was set to announce his decision on Jan. 22 but has since pushed that date back to Feb. 22. Alabama is 100 percent the team to beat for Hurley's services.

Tony Mitchell of Thompson in Alabaster, Ala. has been linked to the Crimson Tide for quite some time now. LSU, Clemson, Georgia and others are also vying for his signature as Mitchell's recruitment has picked up some national steam.

DB Tony Mitchell Tony Mitchell's Instagram, tmitch3ll Mitchell warming up prior to a Thompson game DB Jahlil Hurley Hurley on a January visit to Alabama DB Makari Vickers Photo | Makari Vickers' Twitter account, @MBegreat Vickers and his family meeting with Coach Nick Saban

Although Alabama seems to be fading, AJ Harris of Central Phenix City and his recruitment are one to watch. Like Hurley, Harris was supposed to announce last month but has since delayed that decision, which could give time for Alabama to get back into it. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Cincinnati and others are heavily involved also.

Tallahassee, Fla. product Makari Vickers is another cornerback picking up buzz with the Crimson Tide. He is a former high school teammate of Terrion Arnold and detailed his latest trip to Tuscaloosa with BamaCentral.

Caleb Downs of Hoschton, Ga. has also been heavily recruited by Alabama up to this point in his recruitment. The relationship between the Crimson Tide and Downs has grown tremendously over the course of the last year and a half or so.

3) Linebacker

One could argue that quarterback is one of the three positions with the most need in 2023 but it could very well be the inside linebacker spot as, in 2022, both Henry To'oTo'o and Jaylen Moody are exhausting their final years of eligibility. Moody is especially primed for more playing time after the departure of Christian Harris to the NFL.

Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, a Baton Rouge, La. standout, is one to watch as he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide coaching staff last summer and is being recruited by assistant Pete Golding, who has turned into an ace recruiter on the Alabama staff. The Crimson Tide is in his top 10 along with Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and USC.

LB Jaiden Ausberry Jaiden Ausberry’s Instagram Ausberry after University Lab won the 2021 LHSAA state championship LB Jayvant Brown Jayvant Brown’s Instagram Brown on a visit this past fall to Florida

Out of the South Florida area at Deerfoot Beach High School, there is an intriguing prospect in Jayvant Brown who recently included Alabama on his shortlist of schools. The Crimson Tide could also circle back around to the number one linebacker in the nation, Anthony Hill, who it offered back in the summer of 2020.