2026 4-Star Prospect Names Alabama in Final Schools
Class of 2026 prospect and No. 16 ranked linebacker in the nation Izayia Williams, officially named his list of top eight schools this week, including the Crimson Tide.
Williams is a 6-foot-1, 215 lb. linebacker from Leesburg, Florida who is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 31 player in the state.
Alongside the Tide are conference rivals LSU, Florida and Kentucky, as well as non-SEC teams Maryland, USC, UCF and Miami.
Williams committed to Florida State earlier this year in September, but officially announced he was reopening his recruitment on November 7th, just a few months after his commitment.
This season, as a junior at Tavares High School, Williams finished the year with an impressive 137 tackles, 22 of which went for a loss, and six sacks. He also had five pass breakups and an interception in coverage, showing his versatility as a linebacker.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds the No. 39 ranked recruiting class for 2026, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Kalen DeBoer and his staff have just a single commit for the class, defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland from Birmingham, Alabama, but have extended offers and hosted visits for some of the nation's top talent.
The Tide recently hosted a crop of visitors from the 2026 class for its home matchup with Mercer last Saturday, welcoming wideouts Brody Keefe and Christian Ward, safety Kentavion Anderson and athlete Brylon Tubbs to Tuscaloosa.