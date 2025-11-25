4-Star 2026 OL Decommits from Alabama
With the early signing period now just over a week away, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff received a bit of bad news on the recruiting trail, losing one of the class's long time commitments.
4-Star offensive lineman Samuel Utu from Orange Lutheran High School in California officially reopened his recruitment on Monday, November 24, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 320 lb. prospect had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of this year. Prior to his commitment, he held offers from the likes of Arizona State, SMU, Georgia and many more high level Power Four programs.
He is ranked as the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, and the No. 24 player in the state of California, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June of this year, and made his initial commitment just days later, but now leaves the Crimson Tide with 22 commits in the class after reopening his recruitment.
While the loss is certainly less than ideal for DeBoer and the staff, Alabama still holds commitments from three other offensive line prospects, all of which look to be future difference makers at the position.
The first is Chris Booker from Hapeville Charter High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He stands 6-foot-4, 285 lbs., and is currently rated as a 4-Star prospect as well. Though he may need to bulk up a bit to play at the next level, he has excellent athleticism for an offensive lineman, and is able to use his slightly smaller frame very effectively.
Next is former Georgia Tech commit Bear Fretwell, who flipped his commitment from the Yellow Jackets to the Crimson Tide in July of this year. He is ranked as the No. 64 tackle prospect in the country and the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Finally, Alabama holds a commitment from Jared Doughty, a fellow 4-Star offensive lineman from the Peach State who stands 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. He suits up for Banneker High School in Atlanta, and although his team struggled to find the win column this season, he was able to show off his impressive skill set week in, week out.
The Crimson Tide's 22 commitments are still among the best in the nation, and are in place to finish as one of the nation's top ranked units.