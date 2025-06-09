2026 4-Star OL Sam Utu Commits to Alabama
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide picked up the first commitment of the Summer on Saturday as 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu made his announcement official. He chose Alabama over the likes of Texas, Tennessee, Washington and many more.
The 6-foot-4, 320 lb. Orange, California native is now the second offensive lineman commit and the sixth overall in the class. He joins fellow 4-Star Chris Booker as one of the two offensive linemen in the class for Alabama.
As a versatile prospect with the ability to play multiple roles, it's unclear yet where Utu will lineup at the next level. He is listed as an interior offensive lineman by On3 and is ranked 14th in the nation, but Rivals lists him as a tackle and ranks him No. 41 in the country.
Though he has spent most of his time on the outside for Orange Lutheran High School, his somewhat limited frame may move him into an interior role at the collegiate level. Regardless of where he lines up though, Utu has proven the ability to be an absolute mauler in both the run and pass game.
Alabama now has six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and given the amount of prospects that have named the Tide as a finalist in recent weeks, could be in store for many more this summer. While it has gotten off to a somewhat slower start, DeBoer and the staff look to be building a very strong recruiting class.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 6-8
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Committed to Alabama on 02/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star OL Sam Utu
- 3-Star QB Matt Ponatoski - Named Alabama as a finalist on 06/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)