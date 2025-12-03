Crimson Tide WR Commit Flips to SEC Foe

While Alabama's 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be an incredibly strong group throughout the first day of the December signing period, the Crimson Tide did receive a bit of bad news regarding one of its wide receiver commits, who flipped his pledge to another SEC foe.

3-Star wide receiver Owen Cabell from Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) in Nashville, Tennessee flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, December 3, the opening day of the early signing period.

🚨BREAKING🚨 WR Owen Cabell has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt, via @SWiltfong_⚓️



Read: https://t.co/jBojav7g6E pic.twitter.com/gjGJmOxx7V — Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2025

He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July of this year, but is now the Commodores' 17th signee of the class.

Hailing from Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA), Cabell is a 6-foot-2, 201 lb. wideout with an impressive skill set. He is ranked as the No. 87 player at his position in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

In his senior season for CPA, Cabell hauled in 43 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver, but was also utilized as a return specialist, compiling nearly 500 yards and two more scores between his punt and kick returns.

With the loss of Cabell, Alabama is down to just two wide receiver commits in the 2026 class, one of which has already signed his letter of intent -- 5-Star Cederian Morgan. The other wideout commit, 3-Star Brian Williams, Jr., has been recently linked to Auburn by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong (payall content).

2026 Alabama Football Commits

CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025) CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025) OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Signed 12/03/2025) DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025) S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/03/2025) SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025) RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025) TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Signed 12/03/2025) LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025) LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025) WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025) DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Signed 12/03/2025) S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Signed 12/03/2025) QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Signed 12/03/2025) OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Signed 12/03/2025) OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Signed 12/03/2025) TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025) EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Signed 12/03/2025)

Read More from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI...