Alabama Makes Late Addition to 2026 Signing Class
Alabama Crimson Tide
While then opening day of the early signing period has come and gone, the Alabama coaching staff is remaining active on the recruiting trail, and made a late addition to the 2026 class this week.
Running back Traeshawn Brown from Huntsville, Texas took to social media on December 4 to confirm his commitment to the Crimson Tide, saying in his post, "I'm excited to commit to [Alabama]. Let's get to work."
Brown is a 5-foot-10, 190 lb. back who played his varsity football for Huntsville High School in Texas and in his three seasons with the Hornets, compiled an incredible 2,960 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns on just 401 carries -- an average of over seven yards per rush.
He was also active at times as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 21 receptions for just under 300 yards and two more scores.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Brown is a productive back with an impressive build and does address a gap in the Crimson Tide's class left by the decommitment of 3-Star Javari Barnett.
He joins 5-Star Ezavier Crowell as Alabama's now second running back in the class, and the 23rd overall commit. Of the 23 players who have pledged to the Tide in the 2026 cycle, Alabama has already signed 21 of them, including Brown.
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
- RB Traeshawn Brown, 5-foot-10, 190 lb. - Huntsville, Texas (Committed 12/04/2025)
