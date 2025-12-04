Alabama Makes Late Addition to 2026 Signing Class

While then opening day of the early signing period has come and gone, the Alabama coaching staff is remaining active on the recruiting trail, and made a late addition to the 2026 class this week.

Running back Traeshawn Brown from Huntsville, Texas took to social media on December 4 to confirm his commitment to the Crimson Tide, saying in his post, "I'm excited to commit to [Alabama]. Let's get to work."

Brown is a 5-foot-10, 190 lb. back who played his varsity football for Huntsville High School in Texas and in his three seasons with the Hornets, compiled an incredible 2,960 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns on just 401 carries -- an average of over seven yards per rush.

He was also active at times as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 21 receptions for just under 300 yards and two more scores.

Though unranked as a prospect currently, Brown is a productive back with an impressive build and does address a gap in the Crimson Tide's class left by the decommitment of 3-Star Javari Barnett.

He joins 5-Star Ezavier Crowell as Alabama's now second running back in the class, and the 23rd overall commit. Of the 23 players who have pledged to the Tide in the 2026 cycle, Alabama has already signed 21 of them, including Brown.

