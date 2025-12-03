Alabama Wideout Commit Flips to Rival Auburn
After relatively smooth sailing for the Crimson Tide throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle up to this point, Alabama received a bit of bad news regarding one of its wide receiver commits.
3-Star wideout Brian Williams, Jr. from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida officially flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to rival Auburn on December 3, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to the Tide since July of this year, but is now the Tigers' 17th commit of the class.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 185 lbs., Williams is an incredibly impressive prospect from a physical standpoint, but he pairs that with a massive catch radius and extremely sure hands, as well as excellent athleticism.
As a senior this season for The First Academy, the lengthy target hauled in 34 receptions for 555 yards and seven touchdowns, but was unable to help his team overcome a tough season, finishing the year with a 5-5 overall record.
He is ranked as the No. 149 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 112 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Although missing out on such a physically impressive wideout is certainly a loss for the Crimson Tide, Alabama's wide receiver room looks stronger than ever at the moment, and the Tide also holds commitments from two other wideouts in the class, 3-Star Owen Cabell and 5-Star Cederian Morgan.
With the loss of Williams, Alabama is down to 24 commitments in the class, but are still ranked as one of the top teams in not only the SEC, but the entire nation.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_