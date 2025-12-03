Alabama Wideout Commit Flips to Rival Auburn

After relatively smooth sailing for the Crimson Tide throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle up to this point, Alabama received a bit of bad news regarding one of its wide receiver commits.

3-Star wideout Brian Williams, Jr. from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida officially flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to rival Auburn on December 3, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to the Tide since July of this year, but is now the Tigers' 17th commit of the class.

BREAKING: Auburn has flipped WR Brian Williams Jr. from Alabama



Alex Golesh and Kodi Burns recruited him at USF, now get him to be an Auburn Tiger



Standing at 6-foot-4, 185 lbs., Williams is an incredibly impressive prospect from a physical standpoint, but he pairs that with a massive catch radius and extremely sure hands, as well as excellent athleticism.

As a senior this season for The First Academy, the lengthy target hauled in 34 receptions for 555 yards and seven touchdowns, but was unable to help his team overcome a tough season, finishing the year with a 5-5 overall record.

He is ranked as the No. 149 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 112 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Although missing out on such a physically impressive wideout is certainly a loss for the Crimson Tide, Alabama's wide receiver room looks stronger than ever at the moment, and the Tide also holds commitments from two other wideouts in the class, 3-Star Owen Cabell and 5-Star Cederian Morgan.

With the loss of Williams, Alabama is down to 24 commitments in the class, but are still ranked as one of the top teams in not only the SEC, but the entire nation.

2026 Alabama Football Commits

