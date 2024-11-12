4-Star Alabama Commit Reopens Recruitment
Alabama's 2026 recruiting class lost one of its two commitments this week, as 4-Star cornerback Dorian Barney announced he has officially reopened his recruitment.
He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since May.
On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news with a social media post.
Barney, who stands 6-foot-1, 175 lbs., currently holds offers from over 40 division one programs and is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia for 2026. He took a visit recently to College Station for Texas A&M's dismantling of LSU in Week 9.
As of now, Alabama holds just one other commitment for the 2026 class in defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland.
Though it is unclear where Barney will be committing yet, there are many signs to indicate he may just be leaning toward Mike Elko and Texas A&M. He told Chad Simmons of On3 following his visit to College Station, "Texas A&M is very high on my list and I think they will stay there too."
The Aggies have put together an impressive run on the recruiting front since their home victory against LSU, landing four commitments for the 2026 class in the last two weeks.
The early signing period for football is less than a month away, and as of now, Alabama holds the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025.