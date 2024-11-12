4-Star Alabama Commit Reopens Recruitment

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Dorian Barney (2026) has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 180 CB from Carrollton, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since May



Holds a total of 42 Offershttps://t.co/VLUMciAnYb pic.twitter.com/d6kme8CtJl